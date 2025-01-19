Taraji P. Henson’s net worth today: What you did not know about her fortune

Taraji P. Henson is a talented actress who has cemented herself as a Hollywood icon through her successful career spanning over 15 years. How much is Taraji P. Henson's net worth? This article discusses her net worth, assets, and personal life.

Taraji P. Henson’s successful career has provided her with substantial earnings. Photo: Taylor Hill and NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Taraji began her acting career in 1998 when she joined the cast of the crime film Streetwise. She went on to star in notable roles, including Hustle & Flow (2005) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

Taraji P. Henson's profile summary

Full name Taraji Penda Henson Nickname 'Cookie' Date of birth September 11, 1970 Age 54 years old (2025) Birthplace Washington, D.C., USA Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Various homes (Hollywood, Chicago, and Glendale) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Height 163 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Boris Henson and Bernice Gordon Children One son (Marcell Johnson) Profession Singer, producer, writer, director, and actor Education Oxon Hill High School North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Howard University Net worth $12 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth in 2025?

Sources including Screen Rant and Celebrity Net Worth report Taraji P. Henson's net worth in 2025 as $12 million.

Taraji P. Henson's salary per movie

Not all of Taraji P. Henson's salaries for her respective acting roles have been reported. However, she has previously spoken out against the salary discrepancies for black actors in Hollywood. Speaking to Gayle King during an interview with Sirius XM with her The Color Purple co-stars, Taraji P Henson stated:

'I’m just tired of working so hard being gracious at what I do getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired.'

The actress is well known for her role as ‘Cookie’ in the hit series ‘Empire’. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much did Taraji get paid for The Color Purple?

The stalwart actress confirmed during a 2019 interview with Variety that she asked for $500,000.00 for her role in The Color Purple. The studio initially offered her $100,000.00, but she raised it to $150,000.00 after speaking against the low offer compared to other seasoned actors.

How much did Taraji make on Empire?

Taraji P. Henson's Empire salary is most often reported as $175,000.00 per episode. She starred as Cookie Lyon from 2015 to 2020. For her memorable role, Taraji has previously won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, along with various other Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Assets

The talented American actress has earned a substantial net worth through her memorable roles. Here are Taraji P. Henson's assets, thanks to her hard work and undeniable talent.

Taraji P. Henson's business endeavours

Apart from being a skilled actress, Taraji is a business owner, business advisor, and advocate. The following are Taraji P. Henson's businesses and investments:

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF)

Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 in honour of her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who struggled mentally following his return from the Vietnam War. The aim was to provide more mental health resources to the black community and challenge the stigma surrounding discussing mental health matters.

TPH Entertainment

In 2020, Taraji founded the production company TPH Entertainment to 'bring diverse voices to the forefront.' In 2022, she signed an overall deal with BET Studios to increase opportunities and create more diverse content.

TPH by Taraji

Taraji founded TPH by Taraji the same year as TPH Entertainment. TPH by Taraji is a vegan hair and body care line that includes shampoos, conditioners, curl creams, hair oils, edge control gels, and misting bottles. She was inspired after finding it difficult to find products that provided effective cleansing while wearing weaves.

Strategic advisor to the Terlato Wine Group

Apart from being an entrepreneur, the actress is also a Strategic Advisor to the Terlato Wine Group. She joined Seven Daughters, a Moscato wine brand that is a part of the group, as a creative collaborator and strategic advisor. Taraji has also spearheaded the rebranding of Seven Daughters.

Taraji has been open about her dismay as an underpaid black woman in Hollywood and has negotiated her way into higher salaries than initially offered. Photo: Jenny Anderson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How much is Taraji P. Henson's house?

The American actress's net worth is also displayed via her various properties. Taraji P. Henson's house in the Hollywood Hills has been relisted for $2.675 million after initially being listed in 2015 for $3.25 million. The home boasts Moorish architecture and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

According to Realtor.com, she has two condos in Chicago, which she put up for sale together for $3,379,000.00. The condos may be sold separately, with the larger condo sold for $1.9 million and the smaller one for $1,479,000.00.

The actress also has a home in Glendale, California. Taraji has rented her home out for $3,700.00 per month.

Personal life

Taraji P. Henson's personal life remains the subject of curiosity for her fans, as she keeps it out of the limelight. Here are commonly known facts about her life outside the public eye.

Taraji P. Henson's husband

The American actress is single. She was previously engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. The couple got engaged after two years of dating in May 2018 and postponed their wedding due to COVID-19, but never made it down the aisle and announced their split in October 2020.

What does Taraji P. Henson's son do for a living?

Taraji has one child, a son named Marcell Johnson, whom she shares with her high-school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson, who was tragically murdered in 2003. Taraji P. Henson's son is a musician who released The Dikembe EP in 2015 and often posts about his music on his personal Instagram page. Marcell has also previously walked in a New York Fashion Week show.

Taraji P. Henson's net worth reflects her hard work, dedication, and talent. Although she does not get paid as much as her colleagues in the same industry, Taraji's business-savvy entrepreneurial moves and work ethic have helped her reach new levels of success in her professional life.

