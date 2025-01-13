Inside Alex Hormozi’s net worth: What makes him a millionaire?

Thanks to his successful entrepreneurial endeavours, Alex Hormozi’s net worth has become a hot topic in the business world. His journey from humble beginnings to conquering bankruptcy thrice is remarkable. But how did Alex achieve a nine-figure net worth by age 32? Uncover his career earnings and investment projects.

Hormozi is a first-generation Iranian-American author, internet personality, entrepreneur, and investor in the service, software, and e-commerce industries. He is widely recognised as the co-founder and CEO of Acquisition.com. Thanks to his business expertise, Alex is an Entrepreneur and Forbes magazine contributor. How rich is the marketing guru?

Alex Hormozi’s profile summary

Alex Hormozi’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Finty, Alex is worth $100 million. Some channels that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio include authoring, entrepreneurship and investment.

During a January 2025 interview on The Stacking Benjamins Show, Hormozi shared some of the secrets behind his success as an entrepreneur, saying:

I focus on making more rather than optimising everything I have. In addition, my wealth plan has always been to learn as much as possible about the skills required to make money.

How did Alex Hormozi become a millionaire?

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Alex was a management consultant for two years. This experience equipped him with the skills required to build a business from scratch. Find out how Hormozi turned his passion into a multi-million-dollar empire.

Alex Hormozi’s business endeavours

Alex founded his first company, United Fitness, in 2013. Within three years, the business had birthed six gym locations. The businessman sold the franchise and launched Gym Launch in 2016.

According to Hormozi’s LinkedIn profile, he assisted over 4,500+ businesses in achieving sustainable growth with the model. Determined to add more value to the fitness industry, Alex founded the supplement company Prestige Labs in 2019.

He also launched Movement Apparel, an athletic leisurewear brand. In 2020, the entrepreneur established the holding company Acquisition.com and the software company ALAN.

The following year, he sold most of his ALAN shares to a partner and 66% of his Prestige Labs and Gym Launch stake to American Pacific Group. In 2024, Hormozi became a co-owner of the digital entrepreneurship platform Skool.com.

Authoring career

In 2021, Hormozi authored Amazon’s best-selling book, $100M Offers: How to Make Offers So Good People Feel Stupid Saying No.

Some of his other publications include The Step-By-Step Guide To Building A Massively Profitable Gym (2020), $100M Deals: How to Make Deals So Good People Feel Stupid If They Decline (2023) and $100M Leads: How to Get Strangers to Want to Buy Your Stuff (2023).

Beyond writing, Alex Hormozi has been featured in publications such as Business Insider, Time and Inc.

Digital career

Building on his reputation as a successful entrepreneur, Alex has become an influential figure on social media. He shares business tips on Instagram and YouTube.

As of 2 January 2025, he had 3.1 million followers and 3 million YouTube subscribers. The businessman hosts The Game Changer podcast.

Alex Hormozi’s philanthropy work

Alex is the founder of the Hormozi Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to improve education access in the US. He also serves on the boards of directors for Code Nation and LAUSD Innovation Zone.

FAQs

Hormozi is recognised as an acquisition and monetisation expert. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Alex Hormozi?

The entrepreneur (36 as of 2025) was born on 18 August 1988 in Towson, Maryland, USA. Alex Hormozi’s nationality is Iranian-American.

What is Alex Hormozi’s height?

Alex Hormozi stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 87 kilograms (192 lbs). He features black hair and dark brown eyes.

Does Alex Hormozi have a degree?

The Maryland native graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human & Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University.

Who is Alex Hormozi’s wife?

Hormozi exchanged nuptials with Leila Hormozi in 2017. The couple, who reside in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, have established a thriving lifestyle business together.

How much did Alex Hormozi sell his company for?

As documented on Alex’s bio on Acquisitio.com, he sold his Gym Launch shares for $46.2 million in 2021.

Alex Hormozi’s net worth reflects his ability to cement his place in the fitness, business and digital space. He offers entrepreneurial insights to a broad audience via multiple channels, including books, free courses and social media content.

