Bobby Lee's net worth today: how the comedian built his fortune

Bobby Lee's net worth has been a topic of intrigue among fans and industry observers alike. Known for his vibrant personality and unique comedic style, Lee has carved out a significant niche in the entertainment world. His journey from a struggling stand-up comedian to a beloved figure on MADtv showcases his talent and resilience.

Bobby's big break came in 2001 when he joined the cast of MADtv, becoming the first Asian-American cast member on the show. Photo: @bobbyleelive on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Bobby Lee's profile summary

Full name Robert Young Lee Jr. Gender Male Date of birth September 17, 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 75 kg (approx) Height 5 ft 4 in Mother Jeanie Lee Father Robert Lee Siblings Steve Lee Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Khalyla Kuhn High school education Painted Rock Elementary School Twin Peaks Middle School Poway High School College Palomar College Profession Actor, writer, podcast co-host, and comedian Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube

What is Bobby Lee's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and ComingSoon.net, Bobby Lee's net worth is between $1 million and $16 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his extensive career in the entertainment industry.

Bobby has someone to take care of his finances. When speaking with Jack Selby and Graham Stephan on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, he said,

I have a money guy, but when I first signed with him 15 years ago, I said, I don't want to know how much money I have. I don't want to live in a world where I'm always looking at my bank account.

Bobby Lee during FOX Fall Eco-Casino Party at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by Mark Sullivan

Source: Original

How does Bobby Lee make his money?

According to The US Sun, Bobby Lee makes an annual income of around $250 thousand. The popular comedian earns significant salary from his various ventures, which include;

Stand-up comedy

Bobby Lee's comedy career began in the mid-1990s after he attended Palomar College. He started performing at comedy clubs in San Diego and quickly gained recognition for his energetic performances and unique comedic style.

In 1994, Lee moved to Los Angeles and became a regular performer at The Comedy Store, where he honed his craft despite facing challenges. His big break came in 2001 when he joined the cast of MADtv, becoming the first Asian-American cast member on the show.

Actor Bobby Lee at the third annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Film industry

In 1999, Bobby Lee debuted his acting career when he was featured as the Chinese man in The Underground Comedy Movie. According to his IMDb profile, he has since appeared in many famous movies and TV shows, including A Very Harlord & Kumar Christmas, Mad TV, Paul, and Pineapple Express.

He is also an accomplished film writer, boasting over 18 writing credits. Bobby has also ventured into film directing and has directed two films.

YouTube income

Besides forging a successful acting career, the famous actor is also into podcasting. He is a successful co-host of two podcasts, TigerBelly, which he co-hosts with his former girlfriend Khalyla Kuhn, and Bad Friends, which he co-hosts alongside Andrew Santino.

Both podcasts boast a considerable fan base on YouTube, with over 946 thousand and over 1.8 million subscribers, respectively. According to VidIQ, Bobby Lee's salary ranges between $4.6 thousand and $13.7 thousand from TigerBelly's YouTube channel and $22.5 thousand and $67.4 thousand from Bad Friends.

Actor Bobby Lee onstage at the 'Animal Practice' panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Other investments

The California native also earns part of his wealth through proceeds from his investments in stock markets and real estate. Lee owns shares in big companies such as Intel, Costco, Netflix, Tesla, and Amazon.

Additionally, Lee has a diverse real estate portfolio, including nine properties in California and Nevada. According to LAWyersclubindia, these properties earn him just under $1 million in annual rental income.

Why is Bobby Lee famous?

Bobby Lee became a household name in 2001 when he landed an acting role in the FOX sketch comedy series as its first Asian-American cast member. He portrayed numerous roles in the show, such as Bae Sung, Tank, and Yamanashi, until the show was cancelled in 2001. He also impersonated characters like Connie Chung and Kim Jong-il.

Did Bobby Lee go to college?

Bobby Lee attended Palomar College briefly after moving out of his parents' home at 18. However, he dropped out to pursue a comedy career. Before college, he completed his primary and secondary education at Painted Rock Elementary School, Twin Peaks Middle School, and Poway High School in California.

Actor and comedian Bobby Lee performing at Yuk Yuk's Vancouver for the Northwest Comedy Fest in Vancouver, Canada. Photo by Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Bobby Lee is one of the funniest comedians, best known as the beloved figure on MADtv. Below are some fan facts about the American celebrity;

Bobby Lee (aged 52 years old as of 2024) was born Robert Young Lee Jr. on September 17, 1972, in San Diego, California, USA.

Lee is an American national born to Korean immigrant parents, Jeanie and Robert Lee.

His parents owned clothing stores, but he chose a different career path-comedy, making his parents barely talk to him.

Lee has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, including meth addiction, which he overcame at age 17.

Bobby Lee was previously in a long-term relationship with Khalyla Kuhn, which ended in 2022 after about ten years together.

Bobby Lee's net worth reflects his dedication to comedy and entertainment. He has turned his passion into financial success in the competitive entertainment industry through laughter and hard work. From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, his financial journey mirrors his artistic evolution.

