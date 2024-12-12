Michael Vick's net worth explained: earnings, assets, and lavish living

As one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history, Michael Vick's net worth has been a concern for many of his fans following the highs and lows in his career. Vick's financial journey is just as intriguing, from his groundbreaking success on the field to personal challenges that negatively affected his net worth.

Michael Vick was one of the highest-paid players in NFL history before pleading guilty to dogfighting charges in 2007. Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Michael Vick's net worth has seen significant fluctuations over the years, and his electric playing style revolutionized the quarterback position in the NFL. However, his financial success was not without controversy and setbacks, prompting him to declare bankruptcy in July 2008.

Michael Vick's profile summary

Full name Michael Dwayne Vick Gender Male Date of birth June 30, 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Newport News, Virginia, USA Current residence South Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 95 kg (approx) Height 6 ft 0 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Brenda Vick and Michael Boddie Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Wife Kijafa Vick Children Jada, Mitez, London, and Michael Vick Jr Education Homer L. Ferguson High School, Warwick High School, and the University of Virginia Profession Former NFL quarterback and media personality Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

What is Michael Vick's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael's estimated worth is $16 million. His wealth is attributed to his successful football career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

Vick spoke to Sports Illustrated in 2020 about his career in the NFL and everything he accomplished. He said,

In terms of the accolades and the big games I played in—I didn’t know I would reach this magnitude. I would say I appreciated the journey every step of the way.

Michael Vick at the game against the Buffalo Bills and Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jim McIsaac

Source: Original

Michael Vick's house

The former football player has owned a series of luxurious mansions. For instance, in 2018, he sold a Florida mansion worth $1.4 million to a fellow football player, Lawrence T. Guy. They had formerly purchased the lakefront property in 2013 for $1.32 million.

In 2018, Vick and his wife, Kijafa Vick, paid $2.38 million for a home in Plantation Acres, Florida. The celebrity mansion featured six bedrooms, a media room, a guest house, a custom pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a basketball court. He listed the home for $2.4 million in 2020.

Vick also owned a property at 1915 Moonlight Road, Surry County, Virginia, where he used to house and train pit bulls. The property was put on the market for $1.1 million but later liquidated for $450,000.

Michael listed his Duluth, Georgia, home for $3.2 million to pay his debt. In 2018, he raised the bid to $4.5 million.

Michael Vick's cars

The former NFL quarterback has a collection of expensive and luxurious cars. They include;

Car model Estimated market price 2013 Infiniti QX56 $60,000 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT $75,000 2012 Jaguar XJ8 $85,000 2012 Lexus LX570 $90,000 2012 Audi A8L $100,000 Maybach 30 $300,000

Michael Vick's career earnings in the NFL

According to Sportrac, Michael Vick's career earnings in the NFL are estimated to be around $116 million. This includes his salaries, signing bonuses, and performance incentives over his 13-season career in the NFL. Here is a breakdown of his NFL career earnings:

Mike Vick of the Pittsburgh Steelers warming up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jared Wickerham

Source: Getty Images

Michael Vick's NFL contracts

Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback, had a notable career with several contracts throughout his time in the league, earning $116 million. Here is a breakdown of his major contracts:

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Vick as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. His rookie contract was a 6-year, $62 million deal, which included a $3 million signing bonus and $15,3 million guaranteed.

In 2004, Vick signed a 10-year contract extension worth $138 million. It included a $7,5 million signing bonus and a $37 million guarantee. However, Vick's tenure with the Falcons was cut short after his involvement in the dogfighting scandal, which led to his suspension and the eventual termination of the contract.

After serving a prison sentence for his involvement in dogfighting, Vick signed a two-year, $6,875,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2011, the deal was extended to a 5-year, $80 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a $7 million signing bonus and a $35 million guarantee. However, his performance declined in subsequent years, and he was eventually released after the 2013 season.

For the remaining part of his NFL career, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for $5.25 million in 2014, a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the New York Jets in 2015.

Michael Vick signed his last deal, a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 worth $970,000. This contract did not include a signing bonus, and the total guaranteed amount was $1,017,908​, according to Spotrac.

Quarterback Mike Vick during pre-game warm-ups before a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. Photo by Jeff Gross

Source: Getty Images

What was Michael Vick's salary in the NFL?

Michael Vick's salary in the NFL varied throughout his career, depending on his contracts and team affiliations. Below is a breakdown of his salary during different periods of his career:

2001-2003: $10,333,333

$10,333,333 2004: $13,800,000.

$13,800,000. 2009-2010: $3,437,500

$3,437,500 2011: $16,057,000.

$16,057,000. 2011-2016: $16,000,000.

$16,000,000. 2013: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 2014: $970,000

$970,000 2015: $970,000

How much does Michael Vick make in retirement?

Michael receives over $100,000 in retirement and disability income. The former player played for 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring at 36 in 2015. During an interview with Kickin It With the OGs, Michael discussed his retirement kitty. He said,

I think the NFL does a great job of ensuring we’re set up properly when we retire. They put us in plans where if you play long enough and you invest while you’re in the league, in the plans, then you’ll have decent payouts when you get older.

Michael Vick prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Michael Vick's endorsements

Vick has maintained a strong brand presence through endorsement deals throughout his life. He has worked with companies like Nike, EA Sports, Coca-Cola, Powerade, Kraft, Rawlings, Hasbro, AirTran, and Unequal Technologies, which produces football pads. At his peak, these endorsements earned him approximately $25 million annually.

What does Vick do now?

After retiring from the NFL, Vick transitioned into a broadcasting career by signing a $395,000 deal with Fox Sports Productions. Details about Michael Vick's salary at Fox Sports are private. He joined Fox Sports as a colour commentator, analyst, and on-air personality for the network's football season programming, such as Sunday NFL Kickoff.

Is Michael Vick still rich?

Michael Vick is still wealthy despite facing significant setbacks in his career. After serving a prison sentence and declaring bankruptcy in 2012, Vick has attained financial stability and grown his wealth after retiring from the NFL.

Retired NFL player Michael Vick at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo by Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

A former NFL quarterback, Michael Vick has had a remarkable career on and off the field. Below are some of the lesser-known facts about the former NFL star;

In 2006, Vick became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 1,039 rushing yards.

During his career, Vick was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2002, 2004, and 2005), showcasing his elite performance as a quarterback.

Vick was featured on the cover of Madden NFL 2004, contributing to the "Madden Curse," where players featured often faced injuries or setbacks during that season.

Michael Vick married popular American TV producer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Kijafa Vick on June 30, 2012, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Despite facing significant hurdles, including legal troubles and bankruptcy, Michael Vick's net worth has remarkably recovered. With an estimated value of around $16 million as of 2024, he continues leveraging his football and media experience to rebuild his financial portfolio.

READ ALSO: Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth now

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Jada Pinkett, a renowned American actress, singer, and talk show host best known for her roles in The Matrix sequels and the Madagascar animated film franchise.

Jada Pinkett's successful acting career in Hollywood has positively influenced her net worth. Discover details about Jada's net worth and financial portfolio.

Source: Briefly News