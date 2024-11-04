Liam Payne’s net worth and financial legacy after his death

The sudden passing of former One Direction singer Liam Payne on 16 October 2024 sent shockwaves globally. Many wonder about his financial legacy as he is remembered for his iconic music, which brought fame and fortune. So, what was Liam Payne's net worth, and how does it reflect his enduring impact on the music industry?

Late Liam Payne at the All Of Those Voices UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on 16 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Stuart C. Wilson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Liam Payne was an English singer and songwriter known for being a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands ever. His impact extended to significant awards, such as the Teen Choice Awards, featuring hit songs like Strip That Down and collaborations with various artists.

Full name Liam James Payne Gender Male Date of birth 29 August 1993 Date of death 16 October 2024 Age at date 31 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 73 kg (161 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Karen Payne Father Geoff Payne Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried Partner Cheryl Ann Tweedy Children 1 School St. Peter's Collegiate School College City of Wolverhampton College Profession Singer, songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube

Liam Payne's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 31-year-old singer had an estimated net worth of $70 million at the time of his passing. Known for his early success, he shared his desire to be remembered for kindness in a 2022 interview with Today. He said:

I'd rather be known for being a nice guy than anything else. For me now, it's trying to give everybody the time they deserve with you if that's the thing they're excited about. It doesn't matter what they say or what they do. You just gotta give your time and effort into those people, because it comes back.

Facts about Liam Payne. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Liam Payne earn money?

The late singer earned primarily through his successful music career with One Direction, his ventures as a solo artist, and high-profile brand endorsements. Here is a brief look at his career that contributed to his wealth:

One Direction

The artist rose to fame in 2010 as a One Direction member alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. Their breakout album, Up All Night, propelled them to international fame, selling millions of copies.

According to Chart Masters, the boy band sold over 20 million albums and toured globally across five studio albums. From 2013 to 2014, they generated $75 million, with the Where We Are tour grossing $282 million. Their two concert films, including One Direction: This Is Us, earned nearly $70 million.

Solo career

After One Direction's 2015 hiatus, Liam Payne began his solo career, releasing Strip That Down in 2017. Signed with Republic Records, he collaborated with artists like Juicy J and Cheryl. His debut album, LP1, was released in 2019 and hits like Stack It Up charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Endorsement deals and ventures

Beyond music, the Teardrops singer partnered with Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss, creating the Hugo x Liam Payne collection. In 2021, he expanded into digital art with his NFT collection, Lonely Bug, further diversifying his income streams.

Liam Payne. Photo: @LiamPayne on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Real estate

As Vanity Fair published in 2015, the artist bought a Calabasas mansion for $10 million and sold it for $10.2 million. He also listed Surrey properties for sale in early 2020 and sold a Monte Nido mansion for $10.16 million in 2021.

Weeks before his death, he rented a Florida property with his girlfriend for $9,500 monthly.

Who will inherit Liam Payne's wealth?

Liam Payne's son, Bear Grey, born in 2017 with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl, will inherit his wealth. In 2022, as Yahoo Entertainment published, Payne said his commitment to securing assets is for his son, Bear.

My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them].

Who makes the most money out of One Direction?

According to The Things, Harry Styles leads the One Direction net worth rankings with $120 million. He is followed by Zayn Malik at $75 million, while the remaining members are each valued at $70 million.

Liam Payne at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany, and at The SSE Arena in London, England. Photo: Sebastian Reuter, John Phillips (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Despite the famous musician's death, his musical impact endures, sparking ongoing interest from fans about his life. Here are some top questions about the singer and the best answers.

How old was Liam Payne when he died? He was 31 years old at the time of his passing on 16 October 2024.

He was 31 years old at the time of his passing on 16 October 2024. What is Bear Payne's age? Liam's son was born on 22 March 2017 and is seven years old as of 2024.

Liam's son was born on 22 March 2017 and is seven years old as of 2024. What was Liam Payne's age? The pop star was born on 29 August 1993, which makes him 31 years old at the time of his death.

The pop star was born on 29 August 1993, which makes him 31 years old at the time of his death. How much did Liam Payne make a year? At One Direction's peak, the artist earned approximately $42 million annually.

At One Direction's peak, the artist earned approximately $42 million annually. Who is Liam Payne's wife? The late singer was not married but was previously engaged to model Maya Henry.

Liam Payne's net worth at the time of his death illustrates the remarkable achievements of his music career, despite his unexpected passing at the age of 31. His contributions to pop music and enduring influence will forever be remembered as a testament to his talent and the joy he brought to millions worldwide.

