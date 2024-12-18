Ice-T's net worth: How the rapper turned actor built his fortune
Ice-T has built a remarkable career from his beginnings as an underground rapper in the 1980s to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His iconic hits like 6 'N the Mornin' and lasting impact on the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU have solidified his place as a top-earning entertainer. Discover Ice-T's net worth, and how he amasses his fortune.
Tracy Lauren Marrow, famously known as Ice-T, is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper, actor, and cultural icon. As a gangsta rap pioneer, he ranks among the top 50 highest-paid rappers globally. With a lasting impact on music and television, Ice-T has accumulated a notable fortune. Read on for details about his net worth.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tracy Lauren Marrow
|Nickname
|Ice-T
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 February 1958
|Age
|66 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Newark, New Jersey, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Agnostic
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Height
|5'11" (180 cm)
|Weight
|91 kg (200 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Alice Marrow
|Father
|Solomon Marrow
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Coco Austin
|Children
|3
|School
|Palms Junior High, Crenshaw High School
|Profession
|Rapper, actor, songwriter, producer, author
|Net worth
|$65 million
|Social media
|Instagram, X (Twitter)
What is Ice-T's net worth right now?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the legendary gangsta rapper has a net worth of $65 million, earned through his rapper, actor, and executive producer work. In an interview with Davey D, the artist shared his perspective on success in the industry, he said:
I've never been competitive with anybody but myself. I don't compete as far as record sales. Whoever sells more records or has more money, I don't care. I just want to outdo what I did last night. One thing I think is important is that rappers do not compete against each other. Just because I sell a million records, it doesn't mean you can't sell a million.
How does Ice-T make money?
The iconic entertainer has amassed wealth primarily through his music career and acting roles, with additional income from commercial endorsements and business ventures. Here is a breakdown of how these have translated into fortune:
Music career
Starting in the 1980s as an underground rapper, the legendary artist signed with Sire Records in 1987 and released Rhyme Pays, the first hip-hop album with a parental advisory label.
His platinum album Power (1988) cemented his status, and his controversial track Cop Killer with Body Count made waves. Over his career, he collaborated with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Public Enemy, selling over 20 million albums in the US alone.
Here are some of Ice-T's songs and hit tracks popular amongst fans:
- 6 N' the Mornin
- Cop Killer
- Colors
- 99 Problems
- O.G. Original Gangster
- High Rollers
- New Jack Hustler
- Body Count
Acting role
Ice-T's acting career began in 1984 with roles in Breakin' and its sequel. He gained recognition with films like New Jack City and Ricochet. In 2000, he began portraying Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU, earning multiple NAACP Image Awards.
His work spans film, TV, and voice roles in video games. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of Ice-T's movies and TV shows:
|S/N
|Movie/TV show title
|Year
|1
|Surviving the Game
|1994
|2
|Tank Girl
|1995
|3
|Johnny Mnemonic
|1995
|4
|Santorini Blue
|2000
|5
|Equal Standard
|2020
|6
|Law & Order: SVU
|2000-present
|7
|Ice Loves Coco
|2011-2013
|8
|30 Rock
|2011
|9
|Chicago P.D.
|2014
|10
|In Ice Cold Blood
|2018-2020
How much money did Ice-T make on SVU?
Ice-T's salary per episode of Law & Order: SVU is $250,000. This amounts to around $6 million per season before syndication royalties.
Ice-T's Law and Order salary is $250,000 per episode, making him the second-highest-paid cast member.
Endorsements and business ventures
The hip-hop legend boosts his earnings through commercials for brands like CarShield, GEICO, Cheerios and Tide. His clothing line, IceWear, further enhances his financial portfolio.
Other ventures
The multi-talented entertainer has expanded his career into writing. As Thrift Books published, he has The Ice Opinion, Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption, and Split Decision: Life Stories to his credit. He also ventured into podcasting in 2013, co-hosting Ice-T: Final Level Podcast with Mick Benzo.
A look inside Ice-T's car collection
According to 21 Motoring, the accomplished rapper and actor's car collection includes:
|S/N
|Car brand
|Cost
|1
|McLaren 720S
|$317,000
|2
|Rolls Royce Ghost
|$460,000
|3
|Ferrari California
|$260,000
|4
|Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
|$140,000
|5
|Range Rover Sport
|$115,000
|6
|Fisker Karma
|$100,000
Frequently asked questions
Ice-T has captured fans' fascination by excelling as an actor and musician. Here are key questions about the legendary entertainer and the best answers.
- What is Ice-T's real name? The talented rapper and actor was born Tracy Lauren Marrow.
- What is Ice-T's age? He was born on 16 February 1958, and as of 2024, he is 66 years old.
- Who are Ice-T's children? He has three children: Letesha, Tracy Jr., and Chanel.
- How much did Ice-T get paid for the Car Shield commercial? The exact amount is unknown, but it is estimated to be hundreds of thousands.
- How much does Ice-T make per episode? He reportedly makes $250,000 per episode for Law & Order: SVU, excluding additional income from syndication royalties.
- Who is the highest-paid actor on Law & Order: SVU? According to Parade, Mariska Hargitay is the highest-paid actor in the series, reportedly earning $500,000 per episode.
- Who is Ice-T's wife? He is married to model and actress Coco Austin. The couple has been together since 2002.
A four-decade career spanning music, acting, and business pursuits highlights Ice-T's net worth as a testament to his versatility and determination. From shaping the gangsta rap genre to excelling on Law & Order: SVU, his accomplishments establish his legacy as a cultural and entertainment icon.
