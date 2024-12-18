Ice-T's net worth: How the rapper turned actor built his fortune

Ice-T has built a remarkable career from his beginnings as an underground rapper in the 1980s to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His iconic hits like 6 'N the Mornin' and lasting impact on the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU have solidified his place as a top-earning entertainer. Discover Ice-T's net worth, and how he amasses his fortune.

Ice-T during Mark Minevich's book Our Planet Powered by AI event in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan, Frank Hoensch/Redferns (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Lauren Marrow, famously known as Ice-T, is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper, actor, and cultural icon. As a gangsta rap pioneer, he ranks among the top 50 highest-paid rappers globally. With a lasting impact on music and television, Ice-T has accumulated a notable fortune. Read on for details about his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Lauren Marrow Nickname Ice-T Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1958 Age 66 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Agnostic Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 91 kg (200 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alice Marrow Father Solomon Marrow Marital status Married Spouse Coco Austin Children 3 School Palms Junior High, Crenshaw High School Profession Rapper, actor, songwriter, producer, author Net worth $65 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

What is Ice-T's net worth right now?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the legendary gangsta rapper has a net worth of $65 million, earned through his rapper, actor, and executive producer work. In an interview with Davey D, the artist shared his perspective on success in the industry, he said:

I've never been competitive with anybody but myself. I don't compete as far as record sales. Whoever sells more records or has more money, I don't care. I just want to outdo what I did last night. One thing I think is important is that rappers do not compete against each other. Just because I sell a million records, it doesn't mean you can't sell a million.

Facts about Ice-T. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Ice-T make money?

The iconic entertainer has amassed wealth primarily through his music career and acting roles, with additional income from commercial endorsements and business ventures. Here is a breakdown of how these have translated into fortune:

Music career

Starting in the 1980s as an underground rapper, the legendary artist signed with Sire Records in 1987 and released Rhyme Pays, the first hip-hop album with a parental advisory label.

His platinum album Power (1988) cemented his status, and his controversial track Cop Killer with Body Count made waves. Over his career, he collaborated with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Public Enemy, selling over 20 million albums in the US alone.

Here are some of Ice-T's songs and hit tracks popular amongst fans:

6 N' the Mornin

Cop Killer

Colors

99 Problems

O.G. Original Gangster

High Rollers

New Jack Hustler

Body Count

Actor Ice-T during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Acting role

Ice-T's acting career began in 1984 with roles in Breakin' and its sequel. He gained recognition with films like New Jack City and Ricochet. In 2000, he began portraying Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU, earning multiple NAACP Image Awards.

His work spans film, TV, and voice roles in video games. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of Ice-T's movies and TV shows:

S/N Movie/TV show title Year 1 Surviving the Game 1994 2 Tank Girl 1995 3 Johnny Mnemonic 1995 4 Santorini Blue 2000 5 Equal Standard 2020 6 Law & Order: SVU 2000-present 7 Ice Loves Coco 2011-2013 8 30 Rock 2011 9 Chicago P.D. 2014 10 In Ice Cold Blood 2018-2020

How much money did Ice-T make on SVU?

Ice-T's salary per episode of Law & Order: SVU is $250,000. This amounts to around $6 million per season before syndication royalties.

Ice-T's Law and Order salary is $250,000 per episode, making him the second-highest-paid cast member.

Endorsements and business ventures

The hip-hop legend boosts his earnings through commercials for brands like CarShield, GEICO, Cheerios and Tide. His clothing line, IceWear, further enhances his financial portfolio.

Other ventures

The multi-talented entertainer has expanded his career into writing. As Thrift Books published, he has The Ice Opinion, Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption, and Split Decision: Life Stories to his credit. He also ventured into podcasting in 2013, co-hosting Ice-T: Final Level Podcast with Mick Benzo.

A look inside Ice-T's car collection

According to 21 Motoring, the accomplished rapper and actor's car collection includes:

S/N Car brand Cost 1 McLaren 720S $317,000 2 Rolls Royce Ghost $460,000 3 Ferrari California $260,000 4 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster $140,000 5 Range Rover Sport $115,000 6 Fisker Karma $100,000

Frequently asked questions

Ice-T has captured fans' fascination by excelling as an actor and musician. Here are key questions about the legendary entertainer and the best answers.

Ice-T during Raising Cane's for National Iced Tea Day in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

What is Ice-T's real name? The talented rapper and actor was born Tracy Lauren Marrow.

The talented rapper and actor was born Tracy Lauren Marrow. What is Ice-T's age? He was born on 16 February 1958, and as of 2024, he is 66 years old.

He was born on 16 February 1958, and as of 2024, he is 66 years old. Who are Ice-T's children? He has three children: Letesha, Tracy Jr., and Chanel.

He has three children: Letesha, Tracy Jr., and Chanel. How much did Ice-T get paid for the Car Shield commercial? The exact amount is unknown, but it is estimated to be hundreds of thousands.

The exact amount is unknown, but it is estimated to be hundreds of thousands. How much does Ice-T make per episode? He reportedly makes $250,000 per episode for Law & Order: SVU , excluding additional income from syndication royalties.

He reportedly makes $250,000 per episode for , excluding additional income from syndication royalties. Who is the highest-paid actor on Law & Order: SVU ? According to Parade, Mariska Hargitay is the highest-paid actor in the series, reportedly earning $500,000 per episode.

According to Parade, Mariska Hargitay is the highest-paid actor in the series, reportedly earning $500,000 per episode. Who is Ice-T's wife? He is married to model and actress Coco Austin. The couple has been together since 2002.

A four-decade career spanning music, acting, and business pursuits highlights Ice-T's net worth as a testament to his versatility and determination. From shaping the gangsta rap genre to excelling on Law & Order: SVU, his accomplishments establish his legacy as a cultural and entertainment icon.

READ ALSO: Shane Gillis' net worth: How much does the comedian really earn?

As Briefly.co.za published, comedian Shane Gillis has become a well-rounded entertainer, from sold-out comedy shows to critically acclaimed podcasts and notable TV appearances.

His diverse pursuits have fueled curiosity about his financial accomplishments. How much does Shane Gillis earn?

Source: Briefly News