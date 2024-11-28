Clint Eastwood's net worth: how rich is the legendary actor now?

With talent and prowess comes incredible wealth and lucrative contracts. No wonder fans are eager to uncover Clint Eastwood's net worth. The award-winning actor has amassed millions since he debuted in the film industry seven decades ago. Discover how his lifetime dedication to the industry has him bagging millions.

Clinton gained fame and fortune as the personification of old-fashioned American male bravado playing a taciturn gunslinger.

Clint Eastwood's absence from the October 27 premiere of Juror #2, the 40th film he has directed, has raised eyebrows and gained immense media traction. It has since prompted netizens to ask: Is Clint Eastwood still alive, and how much is he worth?

Clint Eastwood's profile summary

Full name Clinton Eastwood Jr. Gender Male Date of birth May 31, 1930 Age 94 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Blue Hair colour Grey Weight 90kg (approx) Height 6 ft 4 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Ruth (née Margret) and Clinton Eastwood Sr Siblings Jeanne Bernhardt Relationship status Dating Children 8 Education Piedmont Middle School and Oakland Technical High School Profession Actor, producer, and director Social media X (Twitter)

What is Clint Eastwood's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and International Business Times, Clint Eastwood's net worth is estimated at $375 million. He ranks among the richest actors in Hollywood.

The 94-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed his feelings about ageing in a 2019 interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said,

I sometimes think, when I was a little kid, and I used to hangout with my grandfather who was in his 90s, and I thought, ‘Who would want to live this long?'

Clint Eastwood at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Clint Eastwood's salary

Clint's earnings have varied significantly throughout his career, reflecting his growth from a television actor to a Hollywood star and director. Here are some key highlights regarding his earnings:

What was Clint Eastwood's salary on Rawhide?

When the TV series Rawhide began in 1959, Clint earned $750 per episode. As the series progressed, his salary increased to $100,000 per year by the end of its run in 1965. Upon Rawhide's cancellation, he received a severance payment of $119,000 per episode as part of his contract.

Clint Eastwood onstage at the 67th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Film production & Directing salary

Clint also produces and directs through his company, Malpaso Productions, established in 1967. His first gig was Play Misty for Me in 1971, which grossed around $10.6 million.

What is the value of Clint Eastwood's estate?

Clint Eastwood has a vast real estate portfolio thanks to his successful career in Hollywood. Below is a breakdown of the actor's real estate portfolio;

Clint had an estate in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where he lived from 1981-1996 while he served as mayor of Carmel from 1986-1988. The property was listed for $21 million but sold for $18.5 million in October 2024. He owns a 6,136-square-foot Spanish-style mansion in Bel Air, which he uses as his primary residence and another property next to it. He also owns a 1,067-acre Rising River Ranch in Burney. In 1994, Clint purchased Hacienda Este Madera, a $3.9 million 5-acre sprawling property in Pebble Beach, California. He later listed the luxurious mansion for $9.75 million in 2017 but eventually liquidated the mansion for $7 million in August 2018. Eastwood has a 16,000-square-foot sprawling mansion on a 14-acre plot. Clint Eastwood's house is just a short golf cart ride from the clubhouse.

Clint Eastwood at "The Clint Eastwood Cinema Lesson" during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo by Neilson Barnard

Clint Eastwood's home golf course

In the early 1980s, Clint purchased a 500-acre undeveloped property in the hills above Carmel and Monterey Bay. Over the decade, he expanded the property to its current 2040-acre size. He eventually developed the property into a high-end private community club called Teháma.

What car does Clint Eastwood drive?

The Hollywood star has owned a fleet of luxurious and expensive cars throughout his lifetime. Some of Clint Eastwood's notable vehicles include;

Car model Price Fiat 500e (2014) $10,000 - $15,000 1977 Pontiac Trans Am $25,000 - $40,000 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB $2 million - $3 million 1972 Gran Torino Sport $20,000 - $35,000 GMC Typhoon (1992) $15,000 - $25,000 1932 Ford Roadster $40,000 - $80,000 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer $1 million - $1.5 million 1966 Morris Mini Countryman Cooper S $25,000 - $40,000 1978 Ferrari 308 GTB $30,000 - $60,000

FAQs

Clint Eastwood is a famous actor, producer, and director from the United States. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Hollywood star;

Is Clint Eastwood alive?

Clint Eastwood is still alive and is 94 years old. He is probably taking a hiatus from the film industry following the sudden death of his longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera. She passed on after a sudden heart attack.

Director Clint Eastwood at the 17th annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Can Clint Eastwood fly a helicopter?

The Rawhide actor is a qualified aviator who can fly helicopters and fixed-wing planes. Eastwood is known to have operated multiple aircraft, including an Aerospatiale AStar Helicopter and an Aero Commander 560. In 2018, he donated his Aero Commander 560 to the CAF, which is displayed for aviation enthusiasts.

Who is the richest cowboy actor?

Clint Eastwood has since been dubbed the wealthiest cowboy actor due to his incredible wealth of over 375 million. He has accumulated a fortune from his extensive career in the showbiz industry thanks to his savvy negotiation skills, which were evident in his early career days.

How many Oscars does Clint Eastwood have?

Clint Eastwood has a lifetime of accomplishments as a director and actor. He has received a total of five Academy Awards, although one of those was a non-competitive honorary Oscar.

Clint Eastwood's net worth mirrors his enduring impact on the film industry. Stemming from a humble actor, he has soared to stardom, ultimately accumulating great wealth and a place among the most outstanding filmmakers.

