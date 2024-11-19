Bill Cosby's net worth today: How rich is the retired comedian?

Once hailed as America's Dad in the 1980s and 90s, Bill Cosby's illustrious comedy career spanned decades, earning him millions. His scandal, sexual accusations from 60 women, and controversy significantly impacted his career. Today, despite his affected reputation, Bill Cosby's net worth remains substantial, which makes fans and critics curious.

Bill Cosby at the John Handcock dinner for the Boston Athletic Association in April 1999. Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald, Jacob Silberberg/Newsmakers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bill Cosby is a renowned American comedian, author, actor, singer, and TV personality. He is popularly known as Mr. Cliff Huxtable on the award-winning TV show The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. At the peak of his career, he was the highest-paid television actor in the world.

Profile summary

Full name William Henry Cosby Jr. Nickname American Dad, The Cos, Bill Cosby Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1937 Age 87 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexual Orientation Straight Height 6'1' (185 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black/Gray Father William Henry Cosby Sr. Mother Anna Pearl Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Camille Olivia Cosby Children 5 School Mary Channing Wister Public School FitzSimons Junior High School Philadelphia's Central High School Germantown High School University Temple University Profession Comedian, actor, producer, author

What is Bill Cosby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Cosby's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $400 million. His net worth seems unshakable even after he paid $1 million for bail after his arrest in 2018.

Bill also paid $75,000 in fines and $500,000 in compensatory damages in 2022 after he was released from prison in 2021. He spoke of his innocence to ABC 7 Chicago in 2021, where he said:

And nobody had the sense to say, wait one second, this doesn't match up with the truth, this is not what I was taught in college, this is not what I was taught at home, etc etc.

Facts about Bill Cosby. Photo: @DylanPorter on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Bill Cosby make so much money?

Bill Cosby's net worth before conviction was made from his stand-up comedy, films, album sales, royalties, endorsements, artworks, and real estate business. Here is a breakdown of all you need to know!

Stand up comedy

Bill Cosby's comedy career spanned over five decades. It was launched in the 1960s at San Francisco's Hungry I nightclub. He became famous nationwide after appearing on The Tonight Show in 1963.

From 1965 to 1970, Bill Cosby won multiple Grammy Awards for his comedy albums. He performed sold-out tours, including Far From Finished in 2013 and Kids Say the Darndest Things.

During his 2014 comedy tour, he made $11 million over 100 shows. Cosby released and sold 21 popular comedy albums, the first being Bill Cosby Is a Very Funny Fellow…Right! in 1964. His last comedy performance was in Philadelphia in 2018.

Acting career

He had his acting debut with the NBC show I Spy (1965 -1968). He later joined the The Bill Cosby Show (1969-1971). However, he changed it to The Cosby Show (1984-1992) after turning down a $3.5 million contract to establish his own production company, and the show won him two Golden Globes.

According to his IMDb page, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Uptown Saturday Night, Ghost Dad, and Fat Albert. He has appeared in 10 TV movies and series with 756 episodes.

Bill Cosby during his induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Music and writing career

As an artist, Cosby released 15 music albums, nine comedy-music hybrids, and four singles, including Little Ole Man (Uptight, Everything's Alright) in 1967. He made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with some of his songs. He also authored 12 books, including Friends of a Feather and I Didn't Ask to Be Born.

Endorsements

One of the stand-up comedian's primary sources of wealth was from advertising and endorsements. He had sponsorship deals from Coca-Cola and a stake in their bottling, published by the New York Times. Some of Bill Cosby's endorsement brands that he advertised for include:

White Owl cigars

Ford Motor Company

Jell-O pudding and gelatin

Kodak

Del Monte

American Red Cross

Art collection

His renowned art collection, initiated in the 1960s, features masterpieces by Renoir, Rembrandt, Picasso, Matisse, and Thomas Hart Benton. It is valued at over $150 million and includes the esteemed Cosby Collection of African American Art, comprising over 60 pivotal pieces.

How much money did The Cosby Show make?

The Cosby Show earned $2.5 billion. They realised $1 billion from ads and $1.5 billion from syndication, which made it a groundbreaking success.

How much was Bill Cosby paid for The Cosby Show?

Bill Cosby's salary at the show's initial time was $1 million per episode. It grew to $4 million per episode, equivalent to $8 million today, plus syndication royalties. His 20% ownership stake generated over $300 million in royalties. As per BBC News, in 1989, he earned $4 million (£2.5m) monthly in syndication rights alone.

Does Bill Cosby still receive royalties from The Cosby Show?

He receives residuals whenever his shows air, per contractual agreements. However, The Cosby Show reruns were largely pulled from syndication in 2017 following sexual assault allegations, reducing his royalty income.

Actor/comedian Bill Cosby onstage at Funny Or Die Clubhouse + Facebook Pop-Up HQ @ SXSW in March 2014. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

How much is the Cosby's house worth?

Cosby's real estate portfolio exceeds $100 million. He has edifices in Pennsylvania and Beverly Hills, and his Beverly Hills estate is valued between $60 and $80 million. He also owns commercial properties in Santa Monica, including a $20 million brick building and a $5.7 million parking lot.

According to Hollywood Reporter, in 2018, due to legal troubles, he began selling some properties worth millions in Los Angeles. Bill Cosby's house, where he currently lives, is his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, estate, purchased for $225,000 in 1983 and now worth millions.

Is Bill Cosby still rich?

He is still rich. His current net worth places him in the millionaires' cadre.

What is Bill Cosby doing now?

Cosby's current endeavours are not public knowledge. In 2023, after his 2021 prison release, he attempted touring again.

Bill Cosby's net worth has been impressive over the years. Despite his tragic controversies, he is still earning from various sources of income.

READ ALSO: Bill Cosby's children: where are his five kids today, and what do they do?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Bill is recognised for his role as a father both on and off-screen. His children share names beginning with the letter E.

Apart from experiencing the fame and challenges of having famous parents, each has established successful careers in various fields. Discover more about them.

Source: Briefly News