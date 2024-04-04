Chris Tucker's net worth and career earnings (2024)

Chris Tucker is a renowned American comedian and actor, best known for his role as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour trilogy. At the peak of his fame in the late 1990s, Chris held the remarkable title of the highest-paid actor globally. Following his successful career trajectory, most fans are curious about his earnings. So, what is Chris Tucker's net worth?

In 2007, Chris was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Photo: @christucker (modified by author)

Chris Tucker was inspired by Eddie Murphy, Robin Harris, and Richard Pryor in movies and television, and he decided to take up comedy as his career. His extraordinary talent and capacity to enchant audiences have firmly established him as a remarkable actor and stand-up comedian.

Chris Tucker's profile summary

Full name Christopher Tucker Stage name Chris Tucker Gender Male Date of birth August 31, 1971 Age 52 years (in 2024) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Country America Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Virgo Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 75 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Parents Norris Tucker and Mary Louise School Columbia High School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Azja Pryor Child Destin Christopher Tucker Profession Actor, Comedian, Humanitarian Social media Instagram, Net worth $5 million

How old is Chris Tucker?

Tucker (age 52 years in 2024) was born on August 31, 1971, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America. He was raised in Decatur, Georgia, and is of American nationality.

Chris made his film debut in House Party 3 (1994) alongside stars such as Bernie Mac, Marques Houston, and Khandi Alexander. Photo: @christucker (modified by author)

How much is Chris Tucker's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrity comedian has a net worth of $5 million. He derives his vast income from his successful acting and comedy career.

Chris Tucker's houses

Tucker boasts a portfolio of valuable assets, including a magnificent home in Georgia, where he resides with his family. In 2007, he acquired an 8,000-square-foot Florida mansion for $6 million. He sold it in March 2012 at $1.7 million, making a $4.3 million loss.

He also had a 6,399-square-foot house in Tarzana, California, which he bought in November 1996 for $1.1 million. He sold it in 2013 for $2.1 million. In 2001, he purchased another home for $2.4 million and sold it in 2009 for $3 million.

Chris Tucker and his son, Destin Christopher. He was inspired by Eddie Murphy, Robin Harris, and Richard Pryor in movies and television. Photo: @christucker (modified by author)

Chris Tucker's cars

His luxurious life is evident in his impressive car collection. Among his posh cars are an Aston Martin and a Chevrolet Corvette.

Chris Tucker's salary

Chris was once considered the highest-paid actor in the world after the massive success of the first Rush Hour movie. Below is a breakdown of his career earnings:

2007: Rush Hour 3 - $25,000,000

- $25,000,000 2001: Rush Hour 2 - $20,000,000

- $20,000,000 1998: Rush Hour - $3,000,000

- $3,000,000 1997: Money Talks - $2,000,000

- $2,000,000 1995: Dead Presidents - $25,000

- $25,000 1995: Friday - $15,000

- $15,000 Total earnings - $50 million

Financial troubles

Despite his rising career, Chris experienced some financial troubles over the years. This is after the IRS revealed that he owed them over $11 million in taxes for 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005. He settled his tax debt in 2014, which had shot to $14 million.

Tucker at the grand opening ceremony of Hosea Helps, INC Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Derek White

Chris Tucker's career

Chris started his comedy career with a spot on Russell Simmons' Def Comedy All-Star Jam (1992). His impressive performance on Def Comedy landed him a role as Johnny Booze in House Party 3. His breakthrough role was in The Fifth Element (1997), a Bruce Willis science fiction in which he played a high-energy 23rd-century talk show host.

In 2015, he performed in the Netflix Stand-up Special Chris Tucker-Live. He showcased his stunning comedic talents while sharing his vast experiences from childhood to the big times.

Films

In 1997, Tucker co-starred with Charlie Sheen in an action comedy, Money Talks, directed by Brett Ratner. His impressive performance landed him in The Fifth Element, starring Gary Oldman, Bruce Willis, and Milla Jovovich.

He later got a role to star alongside Jackie Chan in the 1998 martial arts action comedy Rush Hour, where he played James Carter, an abrasive, wise-cracking detective. In 2006, Chris landed a deal on his Rush Hour 3 (2007) that paid $25 million, making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood then.

At the peak of his fame in the late 1990s, Chris held the remarkable title of the highest-paid actor globally. Photo: @christucker (modified by author)

Chris Tucker's movies

Below are his notable films:

1998: Rush Hour

2007: Rush Hour 3

1995: Friday

2001: Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 4

1997: The Fifth Element

Philanthropy

Chris is a humanitarian and has supported various charitable causes like the US Doctors for Africa, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, and Britticares International. He is also the founder of The Chris Tucker Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds youth development and welfare worldwide.

Where is Chris Tucker now?

Comedia Chris has returned to acting with Air, a 2023 American biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck. The longtime comedian will also embark on his first North American trek, The Legends Tour, covering various topics from his life to work and the industry.

Chris Tucker at Ryan Gordy Foundation celebration of 60 at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in California. Photo by Phillip Faraone

Who is Chris Tucker's wife?

Chris is currently single but was married to Azya Pryor, but they later divorced. They have a son named Destin Tucker, who resides with his mother in Los Angeles. Tucker has also been linked with high-profile ladies such as Vanessa Mendoza, Nia Long, India Arie, and producer Gelila Asres.

Above is everything we know about Chris Tucker's net worth and career earnings. While his career continues its rapid ascent, Chris remains passionate about performing live and appears in comedy clubs and other venues.

