Jay Leno's net worth: The Tonight Show salary, car collection, fortune

Curiosity often surrounds the fortunes of celebrities, and Jay Leno is no exception. The former Tonight Show host has cemented himself as a comedy icon, from stand-up gigs to late-night laughs. But then, his financial savvy extends beyond the realm of comedy. So, what is Jay Leno's net worth?

Jay Leno is an American actor, comedian, writer, stand-up comedian, TV presenter, voice-over artist, and vehicle collector. He gained popularity for his observational humour and witty monologues on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014. He earns more than any host that has graced the show.

Full name James Douglas Muir Leno Nickname Jay Leno Gender Female Date of birth 28 April 1950 Age 73 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New Rochelle, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'11' (180 cm) Weight 90 kg (198 lbs) Mother Catherine Leno Father Angelo Leno Sibling Patrick Marital status Married Wife Mavis Nicholson School Andover High School University/college BS Speech Therapy (Emerson College) Profession Actor, writer, television producer, screenwriter, voice actor, stand-up comedian, television presenter, comedian Net worth $450 million Social media handle Instagram, YouTube

How much is Jay Leno worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealth Gorilla, and Sportkeeda, Jay Leno's net worth in 2024 is $450 million. He is among the richest comedians in the world, although his net worth is the same as that of iconic comedian Kevin Hart.

Jay's net worth can be estimated at half a billion if his assets and investments are considered. Below is a breakdown of his source of wealth and assets.

Television presenter/host career

On 2 March 1977, he first appeared on the NBC show The Tonight Show. He later became a guest host for Johnny Carson in 1986. Many people thought Letterman would succeed after Carson because of his long-lasting career with them, but Leno took the position in 1992. This prompted the former to go to CBS.

Despite the feud, the TV presenter has made few appearances on Late Night With David Letterman. He worked for NBC for two decades with massive views and income. He was a favourite in many American households due to his humour and friendly lifestyle. He had also featured and anchored a few other shows, including

The Jay Leno Show

You Bet Your Life

Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Acting career

Leno has also cashed out from acting in films and television shows. During the 1970s, he took minor roles in movies and TV shows like One Day at a Time. Other movies and series he has made appearances in include:

Fun With Dick and Jane

Good Times

Collision Course

Teddy Bears' Picnic

The Muppets

Stand up comedy

The TV host started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1970s. He established a comedy club in 1974 at Emerson College and played at clubs and universities in America to earn a living.

Since Jay Leno retired from The Tonight Show, he has focused on stand-up comedy and has retained an effective schedule as a touring stand-up comedian.

Writing career

Leno has written a few books and made sales with them. He frequently contributes articles on automotive subjects to Popular Mechanics and reviews sports cars for The Sunday Times. Below are some of Jay Leno's books:

Jay Leno's Headlines: Real but Ridiculous Headlines from America's Newspapers (Books I, II, & III)

(Books I, II, & III) Jay Leno: If Roast Beef Could Fly

Leading With My Chin by Jay Leno

How to Be the Funniest Kid in the Whole Wide World (or Just in Your Class)

Investments

The former presenter owns ten stocks in his investment portfolio valued at $13 million. These stocks cut across companies like Netflix, Amazon, Qualcomm, Let's Take, and Tesla.

Brand endorsements

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour winner is also an ambassador for brands. He makes millions from these deals. For example, in 1996, he appeared in a commercial for Doritos during the Super Bowl.

Philanthropy

Leno's philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact across multiple causes. In 2001, he and his wife donated $100,000 to the Feminist Majority Foundation's campaign to combat gender apartheid in Afghanistan. Other charitable donations include $100,000 to a scholarship fund at Salem State University in honour of his mentor, Lennie Sogoloff.

Jay Leno's house

The comedian boasts a diverse real estate portfolio spanning America, with over 14 properties under his ownership. Among his notable properties are two residences on opposite coasts: one in Beverly Hills, California, and the other in Newport, Rhode Island, which he acquired for $13.5 million in 2017.

How much does Jay Leno make a year?

His annual income totals more than $20 million. His earnings stem from various sources, including a $15 million salary from The Tonight Show at the end of his tenure, $10 million from stand-up tours, and $5 million from endorsement deals.

Jay Leno's Tonight Show salary

His annual earnings from The Tonight Show reached $15–20 million. His 22-year tenure as the show host culminates in $320 million. He concluded his tenure with an annual income of $15 million, down from a peak of $30 million.

He accepted a 50% reduction in 2011 to support his staff. Here is a run-through of his salary earnings throughout the years:

Year Earnings 1992/1993 $1 million 1994/1995 $3 million 1996/1998 $5 million 1999 $10 million 2000 $12 million 2001 $15 million 2002-2008 $20 million 2009-2010 $30 million 2011 $25 million 2012-2013 $15 million

How many cars does Jay Leno actually own?

He owns over 300 vehicles; his collection comprises over 180 cars and more than 160 motorcycles. Jay Leno's car collection includes:

1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe

Audi RS Q8

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Ford GT

Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1

2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder

Lamborghini Miura

1909 Baker Electric

His favourite vehicle is the 1972 Mercedes-Benz 600 Kompressor. He showcases vehicle collections and hunts on his YouTube channel, Jay Leno's Garage.

What is Jay Leno's most valuable car?

Due to its rarity, McLaren F1 is the presenter's prized possession, valued at $17 million and limited to three at McLaren Headquarters. He bought it for $800,000.

Jay Leno's net worth ranks him among the big boys in show business. His career of over 60 years has gained him not just fame but substantial wealth and unmatched assets.

