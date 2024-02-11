Taylor Sheridan's net worth: Yellowstone creator's fortune and career earnings

Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr. is a popular actor, screenwriter, producer and director from the United States. He is widely recognised for portraying David Hale on the FX biker drama Sons of Anarchy and Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars. Due to his popularity in the entertainment industry, most fans have been curious about the filmmaker's fortunes and personal life. So, what is Taylor Sheridan's net worth?

Taylor Sheridan was born in Bosque Ranch, Weatherford, Texas, United States of America. His multiple talents and involvement in various aspects of the entertainment industry contribute to his diverse sources of income. He has been professionally in the entertainment industry since 1995. His diverse career spans acting, writing, and directing. What is Sheridan worth?

Taylor Sheridan's profile summary

Full name Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA Current residence Bosque Ranch, Weatherford, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (179 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Siblings John Gibler Marital status Married Wife Nicole Muirbrook Children 1 School R. L. Paschal High School University Texas State University Profession Writer, director, actor Net worth $70 million

What is Taylor Sheridan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $70 million. He has amassed this wealth through his work as an actor but mainly as a screenwriter, director and producer. He has been working in Hollywood since the mid-90s.

How does Taylor Sheridan make his money?

The Yellowstone’s creator generates his income from various endeavours. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Acting career

Sheridan started his Hollywood career as an actor. He appeared in small films and had recurring roles in television series. Notably, he portrayed David Hale in the popular TV series Sons of Anarchy (2008–2010) and Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars (2005–2007). Below are some of Taylor Sheridan’s movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Yellowstone (2018–2021)

(2018–2021) 1883 (2022)

(2022) Sons of Anarchy (2008–2010)

(2008–2010) Hell or High Water (2016)

(2016) NCIS: Los Angeles (2011)

(2011) CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2005)

(2005) Star Trek: Enterprise (2004)

(2004) Walker, Texas Ranger (1995)

Film making career

Aside from acting, Taylor is a renowned screenwriter and director. He earns substantial income from selling screenplay rights, royalties, and residuals from the distribution and performance of his films. He has penned scripts for critically acclaimed films such as Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Without Remorse and directed Vile, Wind River, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Taylor Sheridan co-created the series Yellowstone and created its prequel 1883 and the crime miniseries Mayor of Kingstown. He is also the co-creator of The Tulsa King. He currently boasts 17 writing credits, 14 producing credits and seven directing credits. Here are some of the films and TV shows he has written, produced and directed:

Director

Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 11 episodes

(2018–2023) – 11 episodes 1883 (2021) – 1 episode

(2021) – 1 episode Mayor of Kingstown (2021) – 2 episodes

(2021) – 2 episodes Wind River (2017)

(2017) Vile (2011)

Writer

Sicario: Day of the Soldado – 2018

– 2018 Wind River – 2017 Sicario – 2015

– 2017 Sicario – 2015 1883 (2021–2022) – 10 episodes

(2021–2022) – 10 episodes Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 47 episodes

(2018–2023) – 47 episodes Tulsa King (2022–2023) – 9 episodes

(2022–2023) – 9 episodes 1923 (2022–2023) – 8 episodes

(2022–2023) – 8 episodes Mayor of Kingstown (2021–2023) – 20 episodes

(2021–2023) – 20 episodes Special Ops: Lioness (2023) – 8 episodes

Producer

The Last Cowboy (2019)

(2019) Pure Grit (2021)

(2021) 1883 (2021–2022) – 10 episodes

(2021–2022) – 10 episodes Yellowstone (2018–2023) – 47 episodes

(2018–2023) – 47 episodes Tulsa King (2022–2023) – 9 episodes

(2022–2023) – 9 episodes Mayor of Kingstown (2021–2023) – 12 episodes

(2021–2023) – 12 episodes 1923 (2022–2023) – 7 episodes

(2022–2023) – 7 episodes Special Ops: Lioness (2023) – 8 episodes

Deals

In February 2021, Taylor Sheridan signed a contract extension with ViacomCBS worth nine figures. The new agreement was reached one year into Sheridan’s existing three-year deal and extends his partnership for another five years, running through 2028.

The deal encompasses a series order for a Yellowstone prequel titled Y: 1883 to be featured on Paramount+. It also includes a range of projects at different stages of development besides his already developed/airing projects.

Properties

Taylor Sheridan possesses multiple properties, including the Four Sixes Ranch (6666), Bosque Ranch, and a ranch outside Jacksboro, Texas. In March 2022, Taylor led a group of investors in acquiring the Four Sixes Ranch. This extensive property spans 266,000 acres and was initially offered for sale at $341 million.

In December 2020, a portion of the ranch measuring 142,000 acres was separately listed for $192 million. Taylor and his partners purchased three portions of the ranch:

142,000 acres in Guthrie, Texas

114,000 acres that are spread across Carson and Hutchison counties

Frisco Creek Ranch, a 9,500 square-foot ranch in Sherman County

Business ventures

Besides the income generated from filming activities conducted on his properties, Sheridan receives payments through various personal business ventures associated with Yellowstone. The filmmaker rents his cattle at a rate of $25 per head for filming conducted on his Texas ranches. He also Paramount for $214,979 for a cowboy camp, where he trained actors on horse handling and depicting farm life.

Does Taylor Sheridan own Bosque Ranch?

Sheridan owns the Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas and a smaller ranch outside Jacksboro, Texas. The Bosque Ranch generates revenue by hosting various competitions, concerts, festivals and special events and is home to his horses, while the smaller farm in Jacksboro houses his cattle operation.

How old is Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor Sheridan from Yellowstone is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 21 May 1970 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States.

Is Taylor Sheridan a billionaire?

As of 2024, Taylor's net worth stands at an impressive $70 million. While he is not a billionaire, his contributions to Hollywood have been remarkable.

How much is Paramount paying Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor signed a 9-figure contract extension in February 2021 with ViacomCBS. However, the amount Paramount is paying Taylor Sheridan is private. He formerly had signed a three-year pact with the broadcaster.

How much did Taylor Sheridan pay for the 6666 ranch?

The entertainer bought the Four Sixes Ranch in 2022 for a reported $320 million via an investment group.

Is Taylor Sheridan a cowboy in real life?

Actor and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is also an actual cowboy in real life. The creation of Yellowstone is based on Sheridan’s childhood in Texas, adding some authenticity to the show’s plot.

Who is Taylor Sheridan's wife?

The American filmmaker has been married to actress and model Nicole Muirbrook since 2013.

What is Taylor Sheridan’s wife’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, Popular Bio and BuzzLearn, Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is primarily attributed to her acting and modelling career.

Taylor Sheridan's net worth has undoubtedly been shaped by his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. Beginning as an actor and later transitioning into a highly sought-after screenwriter and director, Sheridan has amassed considerable wealth through his creative talents.

