Ernest Ray Lynn’s bio: the good, bad and ugly side of Loretta Lynn's son

Loretta Lynn was an iconic country singer whose music career spanned over six decades. She sold over 45 million albums globally and won three Grammy awards. The music industry suffered a blow when she passed on in 2022. Her second-born son, Ernest Ray Lynn, often accompanied the late singer and performed together in her road shows and tours.

Singer Ernest Ray Lynn performs onstage at Stubbs on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Do you know that American singer Loretta Lynn got hitched at 15? Interestingly, at age 20, she had already given birth to four children, Ernest Ray Lynn being one of them. Unlike his siblings, Ernest hardly shares much about his personal life and does not enjoy being in the limelight. As a result, many people have been curious about him.

Ernest Ray Lynn’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ernest Ray Lynn Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 1954 Age 69 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, USA Current residence Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Oliver Lynn Mother Loretta Lynn Siblings 5 (Jack Benny, Betty Sue, Patsy, Peggy, Cissy) Marital status Married Wife Crystal Lynn Ex-wife Cindy Pelmons Children Tayla Profession Country singer Net worth $3 million

Ernest Ray Lynn’s biography

Ray was born in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, USA. Ernest Ray Lynn’s parents are Loretta (née Webb) and Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn. Unfortunately, all of them are deceased. According to People magazine, his father died of complications from diabetes and heart failure. Professionally, he was a renowned talent manager.

Ernest Ray Lynn’s mother was a legendary country music singer. She was famous for hits such as Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’, You Ain’t Woman Enough, and Blue Kentucky Girl. She died in her sleep on 4 October 2022 at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home. Based on a report from The Los Angeles Times, she died of natural causes.

How old is Ernest Ray Lynn?

Ernest Ray Lynn’s age is 69 years as of early May 2023. He was born in 1954, making him a Gemini. While turning 69 in 2022, his mother took to social media to celebrate him with a caption that reads,

A momma is pretty lucky when her baby boy turns out to be one of her best friends. I don’t know how in the world you’re 69 with such a young momma! Love you, son.

How many of Loretta Lynn's children are still alive?

Ernest Ray Lynn performs with his mother, Loretta Lynn, at Symphony Hall on May 12, 1999, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Photo: Lisa Lake

Source: Getty Images

The late singer gave birth to six children–two sons and four daughters. Ernest Ray Lynn’s siblings are Betty Sue (died in 2013), Jack Benny (died in 1984), Clara Marie, and twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen. In other words, the late singer is survived by four children.

Career

Ray comes from a family of entertainers. Most are great singers and songwriters, including his late parents and daughter, Tayla. Like everyone else in the family, he is a country singer. There are a few videos of him performing alongside his mother on YouTube.

Ernest Ray Lynn’s net worth

Loretta Lynn’s son has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His earnings are primarily attributed to his music career. Additionally, the family owns one of the biggest ranches in the USA–it is named after his late mother. At her death, the singer had a whopping net worth of $65 million.

Who is Ernest country singer’s wife?

Ernest married Crystal years after divorcing Cindy Pelmons. Photo: @LorettaLynnOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The singer has been in two marriages. Initially, he was married to Cindy Pelmons. The ex-couple went their separate ways before she died in her sleep in July 2018. On the previous day, he had attended Loretta’s performance at her Tennessee-based ranch.

Several years after their separation, Loretta’s son married a woman named Crystal. The two have been together since but have maintained a low-key profile. They live on a family ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, USA.

Ernest Ray Lynn’s children

One of Ernest Ray Lynn’s marriages resulted in the birth of one child, a daughter, Tayla. The late Cindy Pelmons is the biological mother of Ray Lyn’s only child. He also has another daughter named Alex Amaretto from a secret affair that allegedly occurred in 1986.

What happened to Loretta Lynn's son Ernest Ray?

In 2003, he was involved in a deadly car crash. He was not alone in the car as he had a passenger whose name was identified as Larry Thomas Claxton. Some sources reported that he allegedly drove under the influence and lost control of the car near her mother’s ranch.

Ernest Ray Lynn’s vehicular homicide claimed the life of Larry Claxton. When taken to court, he pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of $10,000.

What was the age difference between Loretta Lynn and her husband?

Loretta was born on 14 April 1932. Oliver was born on 27 August 1926. Therefore, her husband was slightly older by six years.

Ernest Ray Lynn is a country singer from the United States. He is famous as the son of Loretta Lynn. Ray is the only surviving son of the late legendary country singer. The two were very close and performed alongside each other.

