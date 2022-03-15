Types of lawyers in demand in South Africa and their salaries 2022

You must know the types of lawyers in demand in South Africa, whether you are an undergraduate studying towards obtaining a degree in the legal profession or still contemplating the idea. This profession is one of the most prestigious out there, and it does not end there; it allows you to earn a good amount of money to fund whatever lifestyle you desire.

Lawyers worldwide are regarded as the brains behind the legal running of every working system in society. From government to organisations and industries, the legal profession makes sure that everyone holds up to their end of the bargain towards the majority good.

How to get into the law profession

The first step towards a successful career in law will be to complete an undergraduate study in law and obtain an LLB degree from an accredited South African university or any school that the country approves.

Regarding the latter, if you did not get your LLB degree in South Africa, you must be prepared to attend a South African law school to validate the one you have before.

Types of law careers in South Africa

The careers in law are multidimensional, just like the knowledge acquired from studying to become one. There are different laws, which only means that there will be several sub-divisions of the kind of job titles associated with this career path. Some of the different types of lawyers in South Africa are:

1. Green or environmental lawyers

These are concerned about anything that has to do with climate change, consequences, and reprieve for affected parties.

2. Civil litigation lawyers

These types of legal practitioners help a person get back money owed to them or avoid paying the money they owe. It is usually a tussle between aggrieved citizens.

3. Intellectual property/patent lawyers

They primarily work with organisations dealing with innovations, inventions, and creativity because intellectual property and patency are their lifelines.

4. Defamation lawyers

This set of people have become important in society, especially with an increase in the use and abuse of technologies like social media. People make defamatory statements and get sued almost every time, and it is thanks to these lawyers.

5. Family lawyers

They attend to legal issues within the family jurisdiction. Inheritances, divorce, prenuptial contracts, child custody, and spousal support tussles are just a few things they make right in family settings.

Some other types of lawyers worth mentioning include:

Social security disability lawyers

Immigration lawyers

Estate planning lawyers

Foreclosure lawyers

Bankruptcy lawyers

Employment and Labor lawyers

Personal injury lawyers

Merger and Acquisition lawyers

Traffic lawyers

Is South Africa in demand of lawyers?

Yes, they are needed. The reason is that law is presumed to be one of the most lucrative career choices a person can ever make in South Africa and worldwide. So, is law in demand in South Africa? People who can accord the profession with the academic, financial, and emotional sacrifices it requires are willing to study and practice it.

What field of law is most in demand?

The good thing about a career in law is that depending on the person; it can be flexible. So, which field of law is in-demand in South Africa? In most cases, a person might choose between being an advocate or becoming an attorney. So what is the difference? Advocates are the type who would go to court and argue their client's case in a courtroom in front of a judge.

Their work is usually cut out for them, and they charge per hour for their work in defending their client, or they just get paid a lump sum per case. These legal practitioners may start small in their earnings, but with time, they soon start earning whatever they deem fit. This could be up to about R40,000 per day.

Attorneys, on the other hand, are known as corporate lawyers. They usually deal with organisations and necessary paperwork. They are burdened with resolving a situation before it escalates into chaos, which usually ends with a back and forth in front of a judge. According to 2019 statistics, there are a little over 27,000 attorneys in South Africa.

They usually have to inform the company's advocate when they think a situation cannot be settled out of court. However, they can also appear before a judge to defend their case in a courtroom if they have the necessary papers that allow them to do that. The average annual earnings of an entry-level attorney are around R124,132

Which type of lawyer earns the most in South Africa?

The attorneys work in the highest paying law fields in South Africa. Below are a few of the most lucrative law fields and lawyers.

Intellectual property lawyers

The most lucrative corporate law section is usually the one that deals with intellectual property rights and patency. The average annual earnings of a senior corporate counsel in this field is as much as R1.5 million.

Corporate lawyers

Depending on their expertise, these in-house lawyers work in and with different organisations. Their job is usually to advise on any decision that the board may want to make. They can earn as much as R3.5 million annually, depending on their years of working experience and the industry they represent.

Some other high earning lawyers worth mentioning work in industries like:

Tax

Medical

Bankruptcy

Immigration

The different types of lawyers in demand in South Africa are not written in stone, which means they can change from time to time with advancements in different industries that make up the nation. However, it is worth noting that whatever field of law a person has majored in, they are bound to make strides if they put their mind and effort to accomplish such.

