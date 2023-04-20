Who is Nicky Marmet? Learn about his relationship with Robin Tunney

Power couple Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney may come from different backgrounds but are strong units supporting each other's contrasting devours. Nicky Marmet is not in the limelight as much, but he still has a successful career in his own right. What do we know about him?

He is married to actress Robin Tunney. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Nicky Marmet’s partner Robin is arguably the more famous individual between the two, with her being a successful actress that has appeared in various commercially successful shows. However, before we get into their careers and more, here is Nicky Marmet’s biography in summary.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas James Marmet Nickname ‘Nicky’ Date of birth 26 August 1981 Age 41 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Engaged to Robin Tunney (2012) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 80 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Todd Herber Marmet (father), mother unknown Children Oscar Holly Marmet and Colette Kathleen Profession Interior designer Native language English Net worth $3 million Social media profiles Instagram

Nicky Marmet’s Wikipedia and other sources do not provide much insight regarding his family life or background, and he seems immensely private. However, here are some widely reported facts about his life, relationship, and actress wife.

Nicky Marmet's wife

What does Robin Tunney play in? First, let us discuss what iconic roles have made Robin famous. After starring in plays like Bus Stop and Agnes of God during her college years, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of acting full-time.

She first starred in shows like Life Goes On (1989), Law & Order (1990), HBO's Dream On (1990) and J.F.K.: Reckless Youth (1993), but it was her role in The Craft (1996) that put her on the map as a serious actress.

What is Robin Tunney doing now?

As mentioned, she has been acting as of late, but in a lesser capacity. Her latest primary role was on The Mentalist, between 2008 and 2015. Today, she seems primarily focused on writing and raising her children.

The couple met and got engaged in 2012. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Who is Robin Tunney married to?

As mentioned, she and Nicky Marmet have been in a happy relationship since 2012, the same year they got engaged. However, she was married to Bob Gosse between 1995 and 2006.

How tall is Robin Tunney?

The actress is 163 cm, making her average height. Her husband's height is reported differently by various sources but is estimated to be between 170 cm and 177 cm.

Nicky Marmet

Regarding Nicky Marmet’s age, he was born on 26 August 1981, making him 41 years old at the time of writing. He is a Virgo, and he will turn 42 on 26 August 2023.

They remain immensely private about their relationship. Photo: @robintunney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicky Marmet’s career

Nicky Marmet’s design career has seen him work for Robert Downey Jr., and he has his own interior design company, Marmet Design. The company states it works on: 'high-end residential and commercial design.' He has even played a significant role in the creative concept of the house he shares with his wife.

Nicky Marmet’s net worth

The designer's net worth is most widely reported at $3 million, thanks to his successful interior design career, which sees high-end clients. For those curious, Robin Tunney’s net worth is $8 million.

Nicky Marmet’s profiles

Nicky Marmet’s Instagram is under @nickymarmet, with 848 followers. His wife's Instagram page is @robintunney, with 427K followers.

Nicky Marmet may be a reclusive figure compared to his famous wife, but he seems happy with his creative life outside the media with his family. Keep an eye on his Instagram page for updates on his latest interior design projects.

READ ALSO: Who is Von Miller's wife or girlfriend, Megan Denise? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za wrote a detailed biography on Megan Denise, NFL linebacker Von Miller's partner. Are they married or just in a partnership?

Here, we discuss their relationship, career, family background, education, net worth and related social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News