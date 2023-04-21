Global site navigation

Is Kenny Chesney gay or just an ally? All about the country singer
Is Kenny Chesney gay or just an ally? All about the country singer

by  Ruth Gitonga

Some singers are renowned for their controversies as they are for their musical prowess. Such is the case of American country music artist, record producer and guitarist Kenny Chesney. Following his divorce from American actress Renee Zellweger who mentioned "fraud" as the cause of their split, most of the star's fans were curious about his sexuality. This article answers the many searches of "Is Kenny Chesney gay?"

Does Kenny Chesney have a child?
Does Kenny Chesney have a child?
Suppressing the much-publicized rumour, Kenny Chesney stated that the only "fraud" that he might have committed, according to the sentiments of his ex-wife, was thinking he knew what it was going to be like being married. After a while, Renee cleared the rumour, stating that "fraud" was a legal term that never reflected Kenny's character.

Kenny Chesney's profile summary and bio

Full nameKenneth Arnold Chesney
NicknameKenny
GenderMale
Date of birth26 March 1968
Age55 years old (2023)
Zodiac signAries
BirthplaceKnoxville, Tennessee, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
EducationEast Tennessee State University
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in kilograms65
Weight in pounds143
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusIn a relationship
GirlfriendMary Nolan
ParentsDavid Chesney and Karen Chandler
SiblingsJennifer Chandler
ProfessionSinger, guitarist and record producer
Net worth$180 million
Social media presenceInstagramTwitter

Kenny Chesney's age

Kenny Chesney's songs
Kenny Chesney's songs
Kenneth Arnold Chesney (aged 55 as of 2023) was born on 26 March 1968 in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Kenny Chesney's height

The American record producer stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs 65 kilograms (143 lbs). He has brown hair and a pair of dark brown hair.

Relationship status

Chesney has been in a long-term relationship with renowned actress Mary Nolan since 2012. The couple seems to be happy and in love. Does Kenny Chesney have a child? The There Goes My Life crooner has yet to have kids.

Kenny Chesney's songs

With a career spanning over two decades, Arnold has recorded over 20 albums and produced over 40 Top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay. Some of his major hits include:

Kenny Chesney’s net worth
Kenny Chesney's net worth
  • Never Wanted Nothing More
  • The Good Stuff
  • When the Sun Goes Down
  • Setting the World on Fire
  • How Forever Feels
  • Summertime
  • There Goes My Life
  • Our Last Night
  • Somewhere With You
  • Come Over

How much is Kenny Chesney's net worth

As of 2023, Kenneth's net worth is estimated at $180 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

Kenny Chesney’s height
Kenny Chesney's height
Kenny Chesney's profiles

The Tin Man star is active on all his social media platforms. He has 1.6 million Instagram followers, 2.6 million Twitter followers and 1.24 million YouTube subscribers.

Is Kenny Chesney gay? Rumours about the famous singer and songwriter being gay erupted after his ex-wife sought to annul their marriage four months after their wedding. However, Chesney denied these claims, expressing that he is straight.

