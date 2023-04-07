What are Dylan Mulvaney's pronouns? Everything about the TikTok star

Massive TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney blew-up online after she documented each day of her transition from male to female on TikTok and Instagram in March 2022. The in-depth daily videos paired with a highly-connected family made Dylan an overnight celebrity. What do we know about the star?

Since becoming famous, Dylan has received many offers for partnerships from major brands, with Nike and Bud Light among them. Here is the star's profile summary, based on sources like Dylan Mulvaney’s Wiki and other articles about her online.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dylan Mulvaney Date of birth 29 December 1996 Age 26 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female (transgender) Weight 56 kg to 60 kg (most frequently reported) Height 185 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Parents James Mulvaney and Donna Mulvaney Profession Transgender rights activist, Broadway actress, comedian, and commercial product spokeswoman Education Canyon Crest Academy and the University of Cincinnati Native language English Net worth $1.5 million Social media profiles TikTok Instagram Twitter

Dylan Mulvaney’s pronouns are she/her and they/them. These chosen pronouns mean the social media sensation prefers feminine and gender-neutral terms when being referred to. Her high-profile partnerships have also received mixed reviews, with significant backlash from conservatives.

How did Dylan Mulvaney get famous?

Dylan Mulvaney’s videos online have put her in the spotlight, but she is no stranger to the limelight. So, what is Dylan Mulvaney known for besides documenting her transition online?

Dylan Mulvaney’s family is well-connected, with her being widely considered a 'nepotism baby', which seems to be the basis behind the backlash they are facing for being a brand ambassador for multiple organisations.

Her grandfather was James Mulvaney Sr, a prominent investment banker, lawyer, and the former San Diego Padres baseball team president. He also worked for the notorious financier and industrialist C. Arnholt Smith at Westgate Corporation, who was acquainted with famous figures like Richard Nixon and mobster Moe Dalitz.

How old is Dylan Mulvaney?

She was born on 29 December 1996, making her a Capricorn. Dylan Mulvaney’s age is 26 years old in 2023.

Where is Dylan Mulvaney from?

She was born in San Diego, California, where she stayed there and attended local schooling. Dylan also currently remains in Los Angeles, California.

What movies is Dylan Mulvaney in?

Dylan Mulvaney’s TV shows and movies are as follows:

Dinner Party Dictator (Short) (pre-production)

Reneé Rapp: Too Well (Music Video, 2022)

Alaska Thunderfuck: XOXOY2K (Music Video, 2021)

Love Not Likes (TV Short, 2019)

The Honest Show (TV Series, 2015)

Awkwardness (TV Series, 2015)

Dylan Mulvaney’s education

The star attended Canyon Crest Academy, a public high school in San Diego, Southern California. The school was founded in 2004 and promotes 'a culture of empathy and cultivates gratitude.'

She then attended the University of Cincinnati, a public research university. It is the second-largest university in Ohio.

How much is Dylan Mulvaney worth?

Dylan Mulvaney’s net worth is $1.5 million, thanks to their substantial brand sponsors and other successful career endeavours. Some reports estimate her posts to be valued at anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000 per post.

Dylan Mulvaney’s social media profiles

Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram is @dylanmulvaney, with 1.7 million followers. Her Twitter page can be found under @dylanmu1vaney, with 981 followers. Finally, Dylan Mulvaney’s TikTok is under @dylanmulvaney, with 10.8 million followers. Her TikTok page has the most significant following.

Dylan Mulvaney's overnight rise to stardom may have seemed sudden, but her hugely successful family would have undoubtedly assured her a successful life. With a string of successful brand collaborations, her already-established career shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

