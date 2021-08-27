Les Feldick: age, children, wife, books, ministries, net worth, is he alive?

Les Feldick is no new name in evangelism. He is a renowned American Bible teacher. For more than five decades, he has been disseminating his knowledge of the Bible through different platforms. His biography sheds light on his life before and after the birth of the ministry.

One fun fact about Les Feldick is he has never set foot in Bible school. However, he has taught and ministered to millions of Christians through his books and teaching videos. Owing to his old age, he has not released new content. Therefore, people have been curious about his whereabouts. His biography sets the record straight about that and more.

Les Feldick's biography

The Bible teacher was born to a financially humble family. Out of his parents' four children, he was the only one who went to school for formal studies. He attended a public school while his family worked at a church to earn a livelihood.

Even though he hailed from a humble family, he became a renowned preacher in the USA. The most exhilarating thing about his history is he never attended any institution to gain formal Bible training. Nonetheless, he is an excellent teacher of the Gospel.

Les Feldick's age

How old is Les Feldick? He was born on 6th June 1927 in the Kinta area of Oklahoma. Therefore, as of August 2021, he is ninety-four years old.

Les Feldick's wife

After enduring difficult conditions to pursue his education, Feldick was fortunate enough to graduate in 1950. In 1953, he became a registered nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital. In February of that year, he met Iris, the love of his life and current wife. Four months later, they got married and have been together for more than six decades.

Les Feldick's children

The Bible teacher and his wife gave birth to three children, Laura, Todd and Greg, although Laura died in 2017. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and the family still live in Kinta, Oklahoma.

Les Feldick's ministries

Apart from the other aspects of his life, Les Feldick was always passionate about teaching the Bible. Funny enough, he has no background in Bible School. As though that is not enough, he attracted students from different denominations and cultures.

In 1990, he opted to create a television show that his students would help him produce. This marked the birth of Тhrоugh thе Віblе wіth Lеѕ Fеldісk. In the show, he would read scriptures and expound on them. The show was available on networks such as Christian Television Network and Daystar. Apart from increasing his reach, the show also helped in making him popular.

After more than thirty years of relentlessly doing the Lord's work by spreading the Gospel, the Bible teacher finally retired from the Bible show. Les Feldick Through the Bible all episodes used to air on ION, ION Plus and ION National. However, after the sale of the network, they stopped being aired.

Les Feldick's books

How many books does Les Feldick have? The Bible teacher has written more than eighty books. The publications are available in hardcopy and softcopy.

Is Les Feldick still alive?

Is Les and Iris Feldick still alive? Since ION stopped airing the Bible teacher's preachings, people have been curious to know whether the couple is still alive. However, owing to their old age, rumours have cropped up about their death. Nonetheless, none of them has been confirmed. Therefore, the Bible teacher and his wife are still alive.

What happened to Les Feldick?

In 2017, the Bible teacher suffered a minor stroke and had to go through surgery. Even though he was recuperating, he lost his hearing ability and had a hard time receiving calls. Despite the setback in his health, his wife confirmed his Biblical knowledge was still intact.

What happened to Les Feldick's daughter?

Most people stop to ask, what happened to Les Feldick's daughter? Laura died on 15th October 2017. She has had quadriplegia since 2004 after a horse-riding accident. In 2018, Laura developed sepsis in her body that became immune to antibiotics. She died in her home with her family.

Laura was also actively involved in her father's ministry and always wrote about the Rapture in the ministry's newsletters. Her last contribution to the newsletter was in the October-December 2017 issue.

Les Feldick net worth

Les Feldick Ministries generates revenue through the sale of the ministry's videotapes. DVDs, transcribed books and cassette tapes. Les Feldick's net worth is approximately $10 million.

Les Feldick contact details

If you wish to contact the ministry, do so through any of these platforms,

Phone number: 1-800-369-7856 or 918-768-3218

1-800-369-7856 or 918-768-3218 Physical address: Les Feldick Ministries, 30706 W. Lona Valley Rd., Kinta, OK 74552

These details about Les Feldick clear the doubts about the preacher's whereabouts. They also depict a man who defied the odds and changed the trajectory of not only his life but the lives of millions globally.

