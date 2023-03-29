Matthew Jay Povich's biography: The truth about Maury Povich's son

Known for his iconic catchphrase "You are not the father" on his Maury show, Maury Povich and his family remain a tale on the lips of millions. Though Matthew Jay Povich is the adoptive son of the famous TV personality and his wife, Connie Chung, he is striving to register his name in the minds of his fans like his parents, known to be legends in American journalism.

Matthew Jay with his father, Maury Povich. Photo: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma

Matthew Jay Povich is an upcoming actor mostly referred to as a child raised with a silver spoon in his mouth. While his father is known for his no-nonsense approach to paternity tests and dramatic family revelations on his talk show, Jay is known for his low-key lifestyle, which keeps many curious.

Matthew Jay Povich's profiles summary

Full name Matthew Jay Povich Gender Male Date of birth 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Jewish Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurement in inches 42-33-15.5 Body measurement in centimetres 107-84-39 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Connie Chung Father Maurice Povich Siblings 2 Profession Actor Net worth $1 million

Matthew Jay Povich's biography

Matthew Povich was born in California to an anonymous unmarried Californian woman. He was reportedly born in 1995 and will be 28 years old in 2023.

Who are Matthew Jay Povich's parents?

His birth parents are unknown, but Maurice Povich and Connie Chung adopted him on 19 June 1995. Maurice, born on 17 January 1939, has had a successful career in television hosting. He began in 1980 with People Are Talking and went on to appear on shows like Hour Magazine and Saturday Night Live. Maury has also appeared in movies such as Madea's Big Happy Family.

The TV host worked as a radio reporter before hosting A Current Affair and The Maury Povich Show, which changed to Maury from 1991 to 2022. The show covered paternity tests, teen pregnancies, and lie detector testing. Povich also co-owns a restaurant/bar in Washington called Chatter.

Maury Povich visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Connie Chung, Matthew Jay Povich's adopted mother, was born in Washington, DC, in 1946 to Chinese immigrant parents. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Journalism and worked as a news anchor for major news organisations, including CNN, CBS, and ABC. Chung also acted in TV shows like House of Cards and Fresh Off the Boat.

How many biological children does Maury Povich have?

The prominent television host is the father of two biological children: Susan Anne and Amy Joyce, who is married to a doctor and author named David Agus. They were born during his first marriage with his ex-wife Phyllis Minkoff. Their marriage lasted from 1962 to 1979.

In 1984, Maury married a news anchor, Constance Yu-Hwa Chung, or Connie Chung. Before they started dating, they had met some years earlier as news commentators at WTTG. They have been married for almost four decades.

Does Connie Chung have any biological children?

She has no children due to health issues, leading to the adoption of Matthew in 1995. The paternity of Matthew Jay Povich, Connie Chung's son, has been questioned by many.

In 2014, Emipre news speculated that he was Maury's son, birthed from infidelity. With this, a DNA test was conducted, and the results showed a 99.99% probability of being blood-related.

Another revelation that fueled the rumours was when Maury started, and he had donated his spermatic fluid for quick cash. But an update has yet to be given on the matter.

Connie Chung speaks onstage during the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

What does Connie Chung's son do?

Matthew Jay Povich's occupation is acting. Like his parents, he has pursued a career in show business and debuted in the 2011 film The Ideal Thief alongside Catherine Schulz and Joel Dickerson.

Matthew Jay Povich's net worth

According to sources, he is allegedly worth $1 million, acquired from his parent's wealth and fame. His parents have a collective net worth of $80 million as of March 2023.

In the spotlight from birth, Matthew Jay Povich has been determined to carve out a path and shine. With a taste of fame and a hunger for more, he is poised for greatness.

