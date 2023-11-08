Jehane Thomas' story: Here is the cause of death of the TikTok star

Jehane Thomas was a popular British TikTok star and mother of two young sons. She unexpectedly passed away in March 2023 after documenting her struggle with a mysterious illness. What led to her death?

Jehane Thomas was surrounded by loved ones who have ensured her young sons get the childhood they deserve, even without their mother. She was also loved by fans who were heartbroken by her passing and have continued to support the family she left behind through GoFundMe contributions.

Jehane Thomas' profile summary and bio

Full name Jehane Thomas Date of birth 16 April 1992 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Doncaster, England Date of death 17 March 2023 Nationality British Age at death 30 years Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Was married Husband Liam Marr Children Two sons, Isaac and Elijah Profession TikTok star, businesswoman Social media TikTok Instagram

Jehane Thomas' age

The TikTok star was born on 16 April 1992 in Doncaster, England, and passed away on 17 March 2023. She was one month away from celebrating her 31st birthday.

Did TikTok star Jehane Thomas, who died suddenly at 30, suffer migraines for months?

The British social media star had suffered from migraines for years before her sudden death. She had checked into the hospital in early March 2023 and was discharged on 12 March. However, she had to return to the hospital after the pain became unbearable.

Two days before her death, she gave an update on her health and revealed that she was awaiting surgery. Her exact cause of death is yet to be shared.

Her friend Alyx Reast started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jehane Thomas' funeral and get money to look after her two young boys. The fundraiser has raised over $20,500 as of November 2023.

What is Jehane Thomas' diagnosis?

A March 2023 diagnosis revealed Jehane Thomas' illness to be optic neuritis, a condition that causes swelling of the eye's optic nerve. Doctors had earlier told her that her constant migraines were stress-related and later thought she had multiple sclerosis.

Taking to Instagram on 5 March, she wrote in part:

I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress-related. They then thought I had MS, which was ruled out (for now), but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet.

Jehane Thomas' husband and children

The British TikToker was married to her husband, Liam Marr. The couple welcomed two sons together. Isaac was 3 and a half years old, while Elijah was only 21 months old when their mother died unexpectedly.

Jehane Thomas’ TikTok

Jehane gained fame because of her TikTok content. She often uploaded posts revolving around family, parenting her two sons, Elijah and Isaac, and her medical process. Her account has over 100.1 thousand followers.

Her popularity on Instagram was also growing before her demise. Her account, @jehane_x, has over 39.4 thousand followers and is filled with photos of her family.

Jehane Thomas' net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate she was worth around $100,000 at the time of her death. Apart from her social media popularity, the TikToker was establishing herself in the business world. She and her friend Kirsty Louise co-founded Print and Pack, a small stationery company that created personalized prints for occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

Jehane Thomas was loved by many and touched several lives with her social media vlogs and blogs. Her legacy lives through her two boys and the content she created. May she rest in eternal peace!

