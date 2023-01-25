Everything to know about Cassie Holland, the TikTok star

Cassie Holland is an American social media sensation. She is a famous TikToker, Instagram influencer, fitness model, YouTuber, lifesyle blogger, and digital content creator. She is otherwise known online as the golf cart girl. Here is all about her!

Cassie Holland is an American TikToker and influencer. Photo: @americandreamhoney on Instagram (modified by author)

Cassie Holland works as a golf cart girl in Las Vegas. On both TikTok and Instagram, she has become a sensation after she first posting a video of herself at her workplace.

Cassie Holland's profiles and bio

Full name Cassie Holland Gender Female Date of birth 17th of June, 1995 Place of birth Connecticut, the United States Age 27 years (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight 56 kilograms (114 pounds) Body measurements 34-28-36 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Occupation TikToker, golf cart girl, social media influencer, and YouTuber Net worth $500 thousand Social media accounts TikTok Instagram Twitter

How old is Cassie Holland?

She was born on the 17th of June 1995. As of 2023, Cassie Holland's age is 27 years old. Her star sign Gemini.

Where is Cassie Holland from?

She was born in Connecticut, the United States. Not much is known about her parents, and she has a younger sister. She went to school for Auto Body but decided it was more of a hobby than something she wanted to do every day. At 19, she moved down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also has two cats.

Career

Looking into Cassie Holland's cart girl profession, she moved to Myrtle Beach because she loves the beach life, and the city is one of the golf capitals of the world. There, she worked in a golf bar for three years.

She moved to Las Vegas; however, she had to struggle at first. She would make videos with her friend around the town.

Cassie Holland at the Chimera Golf Club. Photo: @americandreamhoney on Instagram (modified by author)

After the 2020 pandemic, she landed a job as a cart girl at Chimers Golf Club. She described this as a life changing opprtunity and started doing TikToks. Cassie Holland's TikTok soon went viral after she posted her first video while at work, in which she described her job as the best ever.

YouTube channel

She also started a YouTube Channel titled CassHolland on the 26th of April, 2022. She uses the platform to show detailed information of what she does as a golf cart girl. As of 2023, tha channel has over 2.3K subscribers.

CassHolland Collections

The internet sensation has also ventured into business after starting her own online store called Cassholland Collections. There, she sells a variety of merchandise, including clothing, mugs, ornaments, scented candles, water bottles, travel mugs, gym wear, golf balls, and phone cases.

Hobbies

When she is not working, she likes going to the gym or shopping, but one of her favorite activities is going out to eat with friends. She loves trying new restaurants and meeting her fans.

What is Cassie Holland's net worth?

Cassie has had a successful career online and as a golf cart girl. She has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Social media presence

Holland is very big on Social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. Cassie Holland's golf Instagram, @americandreamhoney, currently has over 126K followers, and her Twitter account has over 6K followers. She is, however, more popular on TikTok, with over 2.1 million followers and 60 million likes.

Physical appearance

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, which is 170 centimetres, and she weighs 56 kilograms (114 pounds). Her body measurements are 34-28-36 inches, her hair colour is blonde and her eyes are brown.

Cassie Holland, famously known the golf cart girl, has made a brand out of her work. Her fanbase is continuously growing as she uploads more content.

