Who is Kendra Peach? Biography, age, occupation, profiles, net worth

Kendra Peach is known for her fitness, lifestyle, and fashion photos and reels on her social media platforms. She has gained enormous popularity thanks to her dynamic videos on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The social media star is also an influencer and a vlogger. Peach is famous across social media. Photo: @thevikingpeach on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She posts many videos and pictures on her platforms, attracting many followers and fans. She has teamed with her husband, and together they share videos. She is a native of Los Angeles and is also known for her physique, which has attracted much attention. But beyond all these, who is Kendra Peach when she is not in front of the camera?

Kendra Peach's profile and bio summary

Full name Kendra Peach Age 30s (2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, United States Current residence Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Hair colour Blonde Profession Content Creator Husband Matthew Segovia Instagram @thevikingpeach Twitter LE PETIT PRINCE YouTube Viking Kendra OFFGRID

Kendra Peach's age

Reports suggest the Instagram star is about 30 years of age in 2023 and is an American nationality who lives in Washington. Both her relatives and the specifics of her early life are unclear. Kendra Peach's date of birth is unknown because the online content creator has not revealed her exact age yet.

She is an American of white ethnicity. Photo: @thevikingpeach on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The details of where she attended school are not available. The web star is known to be active on social media, and the homesteader prefers to spend her time alone with her husband.

Kendra Peach's occupation

The fitness influencer is famous on Instagram, and her two accounts are mostly about fitness. Most of her videos are done indoors and occasionally in the woods. The Viking princess makes money as an affiliate of different products she markets and brand agreements.

In 2016, she joined YouTube for the first time, and later the fitness influencer jointly launched other channels with her husband. Since 2018, the two have composed several films about their lives and made many video blogs consequently. Their YouTube channel features videos highlighting the unique experiences of living off the grid.

The adult actress has an OnlyFans account, @Kendrapeach, launched in 2021 with more than 9.5k followers as of January 2023. Fans pay to see her physique, and she gets revenue from that. She also uses her Twitter account sparingly; however, her OnlyFans account is her primary revenue source.

The American influencer has dark brown eyes and blonde hair. Photo: @Matthew Segovia on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kendra Peach and Matthew Segovia

The two are married and live together in Washington's mountains, where they are frequently seen on adventure expeditions. The celebrity and her husband often vlog on YouTube about their half-acre property, and all of their work focuses on the daily challenges and victories they face. They breed various farm animals, including pigs, goats, and chickens.

Additionally, they cultivate their blackberries, raspberries, grapes, saskatoons, hardy kiwi, and blueberries.

Kendra Peach's net worth

On YouTube, they share their daily struggles and triumphs.

It is unknown how much the YouTuber gets from all the content she creates. The advertising revenue and sponsorship deals she gets from them form part of her wealth.

Kendra Peach is a multimedia artist who produces performance, video, and photography content. She is a media star, an American who resides in northeastern Washington and is most recognized for her fitness and lifestyle vlogs.

READ ALSO: Who is Stanzi Potenza? Age, boyfriend, podcast, career, education, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about Stanzi Potenza, a well-known American comedian, singer, actor, media personality, and social media influencer. She had not anticipated her ascent to prominence, but when it did, the gifted artist steadily transformed what most people would have considered luck into prosperity.

She now works full-time as a content creator and uploads two to six videos weekly to her YouTube and TikTok accounts. Here is the story of the New York City-based comedian.

Source: Briefly News