TV personality Jeannie Mai has been trending as of September 2023, once it was announced that her husband, Jeezy, is seeking a divorce. This is not the first tragedy to hit the star, as she has been divorced and has shared that she had been imprisoned in her 20s. What do we know about Jeannie Mai's jail time and personal life?

Jeannie Mai at the When We All Vote Inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai’s prison time was brought to life in 2019 during the media personality's talk show she co-hosts, surprising many. Jeannie does not shy away from expressing her feelings regarding her prison stay, but before we discuss what happened that led her to be locked up, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jeannie Camtu Mai-Jenkins Nickname Jeannie Mai (professional moniker) Date of birth January 4, 1979 Age 44 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace San Jose, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA (last confirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Separated from Jay Wayne Jenkins as of 2023 (married in 2021) Formerly married to Freddy Harteis (2007 to 2018) Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Gender Female Height 162 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents James Mai and Olivia TuTram Mai Children One daughter (Monaco) Profession Actress, TV presenter, makeup artist, and fashion designer Education Milpitas High School and De Anza College Net worth $4 million Social media profiles Instagram Threads X (Twitter) TikTok

The Real host has been candid about her life and struggles, especially on her talk show. Jeannie has, however, not discussed her divorce news publicly, leaving many to wonder where she stands. According to Page Six, she hopes her estranged husband will change his mind about the divorce.

Why did Jeannie Mai go to jail?

Jeannie mentioned during one of The Real's Girl Chat segments in May 2019 that she spent some time in prison on two separate occasions, once when she was 22 and again at 24. Her co-hosts asked her why, and she politely declined to share what led her there.

However, she said: 'I did two months and it's terrible, it's horrible. It's the worst of the worst.' Jeannie has been open about her substance misuse in the past, and it is unclear whether it had a role in her detainment.

How old is Jeannie Mai Jenkins?

The media personality was born on January 4, 1979, making Jeannie Mai’s age 44 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Jeannie Mai's nationality?

Jeannie Mai is an American national born and bred in San Jose, California. She was born to a Chinese-Vietnamese father and a Vietnamese mother, giving her mixed ethnicity.

Sadhvi Anubhuti, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins at the premiere of ‘Surviving Sex Trafficking’ on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai’s husband

The media personality has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Freddy Harteis, which lasted from 2007 to 2018. There is limited information on how they met or why they split.

Her second marriage was to her now estranged husband, American rapper Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy got married in 2021, but the couple separated by September 2023, and Jeezy filed for divorce from the star, citing the marriage being 'irrevocably broken' as the reason.

Who is Jeannie Mai's mom?

Jeannie Mai’s father is James Mai, and her mother is Olivia TuTram Mai. Her parents have been divorced for over 20 years.

Does Jeannie Mai have a child?

Jeannie has one child, a daughter named Monaco, from her husband, Jeezy. She is a proud working mom.

Jeannie Mai at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai’s net worth

The media personality is a jack of all trades, being an actress, TV presenter, makeup artist, and fashion designer. Her successful career has given her an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Jeannie Mai’s social media profiles

Jeannie's Instagram profile, @thejeanniemai, has 3 million followers. Her Threads profile is @thejeanniemai, with 223K followers. She has an X (previously Twitter) page under @jeanniemai where she has 250.3K followers, and a TikTok profile, @thejeanniemai, with 494.4K followers on the platform.

Jeannie Mai's jail time caught her friends, loved ones, and fans off-guard, as she had not previously discussed her past imprisonment. Although she has not stated why she went to prison, she has said it was a horrible experience, which seemingly steered her onto the right path and made her a successful individual today.

READ ALSO: Shahid Khan's wife, Ann Carlson Khan, is a TV personality with a big heart

Briefly.co.za wrote about Ann Carlson Khan, a beloved TV personality married to Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American businessman. What does Ann do for a living?

Here, you can learn more about her career, educational background, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News