What happened to Colton Harris Moore 'the barefoot bandit'?

Colton Harris Moore, the infamous barefoot bandit, captivated the world's attention with his daring crimes and uncanny ability to elude the authorities for years across several US states and the Bahamas. With a knack for evading authorities and a penchant for stealing planes, boats, and cars, he became a modern-day outlaw and folk hero.

The barefoot bandit, Colton Harris Moore, was a teenage American boy with a terrible childhood that contributed to him becoming a fugitive of national interest. He became a cultural icon, with books and documentaries chronicling his escapades. His post-prison life has been mostly out of the public eye, leaving many to wonder if he has left his criminal past behind.

Colton Harris Moore's profile summary and bio

Full name Colton Harris Moore Nicknames Barefoot Bandit, Barefoot Burglar, HiddenDevs Leader Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Mount Vernon, Washington, United States Nationality American Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Mother Pamela A. Kohler Father Gordon Moore School Stanwood Middle School, Lincoln Hill Alternative School, Green Hill School Profession Criminal and Burglar Net worth $1–5 million

Background information

The infamous criminal was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, United States, on 22 March 1991. Colton Harris Moore's age is 32 years in 2023. His mother is Pamela A. Kohler, and his father, Gordon Moore, was a drug and alcohol addict.

Moore grew up with his mother in her home at Camano Island and was raised in a poor and abusive home. He attended Stanwood Middle school.

What happened to Colton Harris?

Harris Moore began showing behavioural problems at a young age, and by the age of 7, he was running away from home and staying in close forests. He broke into vacation homes for food and supplies on Camano Island. He was first convicted at 12 years for stolen property. He was diagnosed with depression, intermittent explosive disorder, and attention deficit disorder.

He dropped out of school, and an arrest warrant was released on 14 July 2006 after he failed to attend a court date. He eventually went on the run, and during this time, he burglarised homes and taught himself how to steal identities, leading to 23 criminal charges.

Harris Moore was eventually captured on 9 February 2007 and pleaded guilty to three crimes, resulting in a three-year sentence in Green Hill School, a juvenile detention facility in Chehalis.

In 2008, he gained public attention after escaping from a Juvenile halfway house in Renton. He went on several thefts and burglaries across the Pacific Northwest, sometimes committing crimes barefoot and leaving footprints as evidence. He became known as the Barefoot Bandit and gained widespread attention for his crimes, including leaving chalk footprints and the word "Cyo!" at one scene.

He had a Facebook fan page where he gained over 60,000 followers tracking his events. By 2 October 2009, he was suspected of being responsible for around 100 thefts of various items, including vehicles and aircraft, bicycles, and speedboats in Washington, Idaho, and Canada.

Despite the involvement of law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, he remained at large for a long time, with a $10,000 reward offered for his arrest when he was 19 years old. Also, in 2010, an animal shelter got a letter with $100 inside and a note from the Barefoot Bandit. The note said, "Drove by, had some extra cash. Please use this money for the care of animals."

How many planes did the Barefoot Bandit steal?

The teenage criminal stole five single-engine aeroplanes across countries and crashed three. The first was on 12 November 2008, when he stole a Cessna aeroplane from Orcas Island and flew 300 miles before crashing on the Yakama Indian Reservation. He had no prior flying knowledge, but he taught himself by reading manuals, watching DVDs, and playing flight simulator games.

On 11 September 2009, he stole his second plane, a Cirrus SR22, from the San Juan Island public airport. He flew it to Orcas Island, landing it on its public airport runway. Also, on 29 September 2009, he broke into a Bonners Ferry aeroplane hangar and made off with a Cessna 182, which he managed to fly 260 miles west.

The fourth one was a Cirrus SR22 from the Anacortes Airport on 10 February 2010, when he landed on Orcas Island. On 4 July 2010, Moore stole a Cessna plane from an airport in Bloomington, Indiana and crash-landed it in the waters around the Bahamas.

Colton Harris Moore's sentence

The barefoot bandit was hinged on criminal cases, including Interstate transportation of a stolen aircraft and boats, piloting a plane without a legal airman's certificate, and attempting to elude. In December 2015, he endorsed Donald Trump for president on his Twitter account.

How long did the Barefoot Bandit get?

Harris Moore was caught on 11 July 2010, and after a series of cases, he was sentenced in December 2011 to a term of over seven years in prison for the state charges. On 27 January 2012, Judge Richard Jones of the Federal District Court in Seattle sentenced Moore to six and a half years in prison on federal charges. He got three years of supervised probation for his infamous two years of an international crime spree.

Did they make a movie about the Barefoot Bandit?

Yes, Harris Moore's tale was featured in a documentary called Fly Colt Fly: Legend of the Barefoot Bandit, shown at the Friday Harbor Film Festival on 7 November 2014. In April 2010, 20th Century Fox purchased the film rights to Bob Friel's book The Barefoot Bandit: The True Tale of Colton Harris-Moore, New American Outlaw.

He sold the rights to his life story to 20th Century Fox for $1.4 million, hoping to raise enough money to pay his victims $1.3 million in restitution. This led to the creation of Colton Harris Moore's movie.

The film was created by Adam and Andrew Gray and included interviews and animation. Carly Bodmer, the filmmaker, examined the felon's childhood and the legendary story surrounding him in the film.

Colton Harris Moore's release date

Moore was released on probation in September 2016 to a halfway house near Seattle to do a work release job at his defence attorney's law firm in Seattle. His mother passed away on 17 May 2016 due to advanced-stage lung cancer. He tried to raise money through a GoFundMe account to help freeze his mother's body cryogenically, but he was unsuccessful in his attempts.

In December 2016, he started another GoFundMe account seeking $125,000 to fund his flight training. However, his parole officer did not allow him to raise money for flight school and insisted that any funds raised should go towards the $129,000 he owes his victims in restitution.

Colton Harris Moore's net worth

Although a felon, he is allegedly worth between $1 and $5 million, according to the Buzz Learn website.

Moore had aspirations to study aeronautical engineering, but in a 2019 interview, he expressed doubts about his future and the possibility of leading an everyday life. He also revealed that most of his $1.3 million debt had been repaid, leaving only $97,000 outstanding. Since then, further updates about him have yet to be shared.

Colton Harris Moore became famous for crimes that earned him the moniker barefoot bandit. Since his release, he has kept a low profile, focusing on trying to rebuild his life.

