Who is Mina Kimes' husband, Nick Sylvester? Everything to know

The world of sports media has seen the rise of a few talented female sports analysts over the years, and Mina Kimes is one of them. She is famous on shows like Around the Horn on NFL Live Sports Center. The American business and sports journalist is also a senior writer at ESPN. But then, behind her successful career is her supportive and caring husband, Nick Sylvester. Who is Mina Kimes' husband, and is he also a sports media guru?

Mina Kimes' husband, Nick Sylvester. Photo: @nickgodmode on Instagram (modified by author)

Mina Kimes' husband is making waves in the entertainment industry, like his wife in sports media. He is a renowned music producer, songwriter, and musician known as a former member of the punk music group Mr. Dream member. Nick Sylvester and his wife live a private lifestyle, which makes fans more curious about their union.

Nick Sylvester's profile summary

Full name Nick Sylvester Gender Male Date of birth 6 July Place of birth Philadelphia, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Mina Kimes School St Joe's Prep University/college Harvard University Profession Writer, music producer, songwriter, musician Net worth $1 million Social media handle Instagram

Who is Mina Kimes' husband?

The musician Nick Sylvester was born in Philadelphia, United States and is the eldest among five siblings. He celebrates his birthday on 6 July. However, his actual age and date of birth are unknown.

Nick had his early education at St. Joe's Prep. He later enrolled at the Harvard Law School graduate, where he studied computer music.

What does Nick Sylvester do for a living?

He works as a music producer, musician, writer, and songwriter. He began playing musical instruments when he was young, and his grandfather groomed him. Nick Sylvester's career as a musician started with him playing trumpet in bar mitzvahs and wedding bands.

Mina Kimes at the Gold Gala by Gold House held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety

The American Musician James Murphy later discovered Nick and underwent musical training. He became one of the original writers for Pitchfork, an online music publication. In 2008, the NFL Live analyst's husband, Adam Moerder, and Matt Morello founded the punk rock music group Mr. Dream.

The music group released several hit songs like Mr Dream Goes to Jail and Trash Hit before he left the group. His contributions to the industry include over 50 music reviews, with notable album reviews such as Lil Wayne's Tha Carter II and Headset's Spacesettings.

Beyond his music and writing talents, Nick, alongside Talya Elitzer, established Godmode, an artist development company in Los Angeles. Godmode was pivotal in nurturing talents like Channel Tres, Yaeji, and Leo Reily.

Nick and Talya also introduced a web application called the Bounce music app, designed to assist artists in tracking their song creation process. In 2021, he joined the Hipgnosis Songs Group as a member and concurrently left Godmode to establish another record label known as Smartdumb.

How much is Nick Sylvester worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Nick Sylvester's net worth is allegedly $1 million. He earned this from his salary as a music reviewer, songwriter, and musician. He also receives earnings from his record label and app.

Mina Kimes reacted after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox game. Photo: Abbie Parr

Fast facts about Mina and her husband

Mina Kimes met her husband through mutual friends in 2012. What else is known about their relationship?

Is Mina on NFL Live married?

She is married to Nick Sylvester. It was revealed that they married on 20 September 2015 at Material Culture in Philadelphia.

Is Mina Kimes still married?

The sports investigative journalist is still married to her husband, and they have been together for almost eight years. Additionally, on July 2023, at ESPYS in Los Angeles, Nick Sylvester's spouse revealed her pregnancy of their first baby.

Final word

Mina Kimes' husband is a well-known figure in the entertainment world, and while he may not enjoy the same level of fame as his wife, he is flourishing in his profession. Additionally, Nick Sylvester and his partner have a solid and enduring relationship, earning the admiration of numerous fans, particularly with the exciting news of an upcoming baby.

