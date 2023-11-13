Clive Davis is a prominent music industry figure known for his long and successful career as a record producer, music executive, and talent scout. He began his career as a lawyer and worked at Columbia Records, eventually becoming the company's president. Due to his immense success, fans have been curious about his remarkable wealth. So, how much is Clive Davis' net worth?

Clive Davis is renowned for discovering and nurturing many talented artists. His work with Whitney Houston, in particular, played a pivotal role in her rise to stardom. In 1974, Davis founded Arista Records, a major record label. Under his leadership, Arista Records signed and promoted several successful artists, including Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, and Santana. Get to know about Davis' worth, career, and personal life.

Full name Clive Jay Davis Gender Male Date of birth April 4, 1932 Age 91 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aries Height 5 feet 8 inches Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown College Harvard Law School Occupation Record Producer and Lawyer Sexual orientation Bisexual Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Helen Cohen & Janet Adelberg Children Fred, Lauren, Mitchell, and Doug Davis Parents Herman Davis & Florence Davis Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $850 million

How old is Clive Davis?

Clive (aged 91 years as of 2023) was born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He grew up in a middle-class Jewish family. His father, Herman, was an electrician, and his mother, Florence, was a housewife. They raised Clive and his younger brother, Ralph, in a modest household.

What is Clive Davis' net worth?

The American record producer has an estimated net worth of $850 million. He derived his vast wealth from his longstanding and successful career in the entertainment industry. His assets include a luxurious home in Westchester County, New York, which he bought in 1991.

What record label does Clive Davis own?

In 1974 Clive Davis founded Arista Records, a record label that would become highly successful under his leadership. At Arista, he signed and nurtured artists such as Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick, and Kenny G. Whitney Houston, in particular, became one of his most iconic discoveries.

After leaving Arista in the late 1990s, Clive Davis founded J Records in 2000. This label succeeded significantly and was home to artists like Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, and Luther Vandross.

Clive Davis' career

Clive has had a long and illustrious career in the music industry, with significant contributions as a record producer, music executive, and talent scout. Here are some key highlights of his career:

Early legal career

After completing law school, Clive Davis began his career as an attorney. He worked for several law firms specializing in entertainment law. This early legal experience would later serve as a foundation for his work in the music business.

Transition to the music industry

Davis significantly transitioned from law to the music industry when he joined Columbia Records in 1960. He initially worked in the legal department but quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the President of Columbia Records in 1967.

Discovering and developing talent

One of the hallmarks of Clive Davis' career has been his ability to discover and develop musical talent. He signed and worked with many influential artists at Columbia, including Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Legacy in the music industry

Clive Davis is renowned for his ability to spot and develop talent, negotiate lucrative contracts, and his commitment to artistic excellence. His influence in the music industry has been immense, and he played a significant role in shaping the careers of numerous artists.

Awards and recognitions

Clive has received numerous awards and honours, including inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has also been the recipient of multiple Grammy Awards.

Fast facts about Clive Davis' life

In 2013, Clive Davis published an autobiography titled The Soundtrack of My Life, where he provided insights into his personal life as well as his career in the music industry. What else is stated in his bio?

Clive Davis' education

Davis attended New York University and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1956. His legal education would prove valuable in his future career in the music industry.

Clive Davis' wives

Clive has had two marriages. He married his first wife, Helen Cohen, in 1956 and eventually divorced in 1965. He later married Janet Adelberg in 1965, and they divorced in 1985 following irreconcilable differences. In his 2023 autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life, he publicly revealed his bisexuality.

Did Clive Davis have children?

He has four children from his two marriages. His firstborn is Fred (born in 1960), a media investment banker, followed by Lauren (born 1962), Mitchell (born 1970), and Doug David (born in 1974), a music executive and record producer.

Did Clive Davis go to Whitney Houston's funeral?

Clive did attend Whitney Houston's funeral, held on February 18, 2012, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. He had a profound and longstanding professional and personal relationship with Whitney Houston, who passed away on February 11, 2012.

What is Clive Davis doing now?

Clive is serving as the Chief Creative Officer for Sony Music Entertainment. He lives in Manhattan.

The above is all about Clive Davis' net worth and personal life. His career has left an indelible mark on the music industry, and he is widely respected for his contributions to the world of music, from discovering talent to guiding the success of artists and record labels.

