Meet American rapper Benzino: Top 8 facts about his life and family

Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, is an American rapper, hip-hop media executive, and record producer. He is perhaps best known for his involvement in the hip-hop group Made Men and for being the co-founder of The Source magazine, a popular hip-hop magazine in the United States. Where is he now?

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Benzino gained attention for his feuds with other hip-hop artists, most notably Eminem and 50 Cent. These conflicts became widely publicized and contributed to his notoriety within the hip-hop community. The disagreements often played out through diss tracks and public statements.

Benzino's profile summary and bio

Full name Raymond Leon Scott Nickname Ray Benzino Gender Male Date of birth July 18, 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 80kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mary Scott Father Edward DeJesus Siblings Anita and Maureen Scott Marital status Single Ex-partner Althea Heart Children Ray Ray, Taj Collins, Coi Leray and Zino Antonio University Harvard University Profession Rapper, Producer, Actor Net worth $400,000 to $1 million Known as Co-founder of The Source magazine

How old is Benzino?

Benzino, whose full name is Raymond Scott (age 58 years in 2024), was born on July 18, 1965, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He holds American nationality, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 80 kg.

Benzino's parents are Edward DeJesus, a Puerto Rican and African-American, and Mary Scott, a Cape Verdean and German. His sisters are Maureen Scott and Anita Scott-Wilson. The three siblings were raised in their hometown, Boston.

Who is Benzino's wife?

Benzino dated Althea Heart, an American singer, songwriter, and reality television personality. They gave birth to their son Zino Antonio on November 11, 2015 and parted ways shortly after.

Besides her involvement with Benzino, Althea rose to prominence through her appearance in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which focuses on the lives of individuals in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.

Who are Benzino's kids?

The star has four children: Ray Ray (born in 1995), Coi Leray (born in 1997), Taj Collins (born in 2003) and Zino Antonio (born in 2015). Ray Ray and Coi are the oldest, and they followed their father's footsteps.

How old is Coi Leray?

Coi, whose real name is Brittany Collins (age 26 years in 2024), was born on May 11, 1997, in Boston, Massachusetts. Her exposure to the industry and her passion for music led her to pursue a career as a rapper and singer.

Coi Leray's songs

Coi is known for her versatility in blending various styles within the hip-hop and rap genres. Some of her notable tracks include:

2018: Huddy

2019: Better Days

2019: Messy

2021: Slide

2021: Bout Me

2021: Secure the Bag

2021: No More Parties

2021: Big Purr (Prrdd)

Benzino's career

Benzino's career has been multifaceted, involving roles as a rapper, hip-hop media executive, and record producer. Here is an overview of his career:

Made Men (1997-2001)

Benzino gained early recognition as a member of the hip-hop group Made Men. The group released their debut album, Classic Limited Edition, in 1999.

Solo career

Benzino also pursued a solo career as a rapper. He released several albums and songs, including:

Albums

2001: The Benzino Project

2003: Redemption

2005: Arch Nemesis

2011: The Antidote

Songs

Rock the Party

Bootee

Bang Ta Dis

Would You

Boottee (Remix)

Look Into My Eyes

Nobody Liver

Bottles & Up

The Source Magazine (1988-2006)

Benzino co-founded The Source magazine in 1988 with longtime friend Dave Mays while at Harvard University. The publication became one of the most influential hip-hop magazines, providing news, features, and reviews. However, his tenure at The Source was marked by controversies, including accusations of conflicts of interest and biased coverage, particularly concerning his music career.

Benzino’s diss track to Eminem

Benzino and Eminem have had a long-running feud that began in 2002 when The Source gave Eminem's show a ranking he felt was unfair. Eminem had recently dissed the former Source owner with Doomsday Pt 2. In his response, Benzino released his new diss track Vulturius.

What is Benzino's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Success Bug, his net worth is allegedly in the range of $400,000 to $1 million. He derives his earnings from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Benzino's fast facts

How does Benzino make money? Benzino has earned his net worth through his music and publishing career. Is Benzino Hispanic? Benzino is of Cape Verdean and Puerto Rican descent. Is Benzino still married? He has not married after parting ways with Althea Heart. Was Benzino in Love and Hip Hop? He appeared on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from 2012 to 2014. Who is Benzino's daughter? Coi Leray is the second child and only daughter of Benzino. She is a famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter. What is Benzino's full name? He was born Raymond Scott on July 18, 1965, in Boston, Massachusetts. Who are Benzino's parents? They are Edward DeJesus, a Puerto Rican and African-American, and Mary Scott, a Cape Verdean and German. Benzino co-founded The Source magazine in 1988 with longtime friend Dave Mays while at Harvard University.

Benzino came into the public eye primarily through his involvement in the hip-hop scene and contributions to The Source magazine. While he has released music, he gained significant attention in the hip-hop community for his feuds and controversies, particularly those with Eminem and 50 Cent. These conflicts often overshadowed his musical output.

