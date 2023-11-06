Who are Coi Leray's parents?: Everything we know about the feuding family

Coi Leray is one of the newer female rappers who have launched their careers these past few years. While feuds could be considered occupational hazards sometimes, this is typically the case with other fellow rappers and not with family. How did the feud between the Blick Blick hitmaker and her father start?

Coi Leray at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse". Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Coi Leray's first live performance was not well received. Snippets from the show showing the artist performing to a quiet crowd trended, leaving the rapper despondent. However, in June 2023, the No More Parties hitmaker's BET Awards performance was well celebrated.

Coi Leray's profile and bio summary

Full name Coi Leray Collins Date of birth 11 May 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Multiracial Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Children None Parents Raymond Leon Scott (Benzino) Siblings 5 Profession Rapper Singer Social media Instagram

How old is Coi Leray?

The American rapper is 26 years old. She is the only daughter of reality star Benzino, who has five sons from previous relationships.

Where is Coi Leray originally from?

Leray was born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Who is Coi Leray's family?

The 26-year-old's brothers are Kwame, Chavo, Taj, and Zino. She also has another brother but his name is unknown.

Coi Leray performed at the 2023 BET Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Chavo signed a record deal with Interscope Record when he was nine years old. However, he did not get attention until 2020 after his track Michigan gained traction on Spotify. It currently has over 50 million streams.

Although he has been in the industry much longer, Chavo remains more underground than his baby sister. The two made a single together, American Deli, which was released in 2020.

Coi made another song with her brother Taj. Bow Down was released in 2011 on her father's YouTube channel. Taj, who also goes by "Tank", has not pursued a solo career.

Who are Coi Leray's parents?

There is no information regarding Coi Leray's mother. The rapper has shared that her mother has been supportive of her career and that she has a good relationship with her.

Benzino, also known as Raymond Leon Scott, is the former co-owner of the hip-hop magazine The Source. He was also part of the hip-hop group The Almighty RSO, where he went by the name "Ray Dog".

Hip-Hop Group The Almighty RSO in a portrait taken on 20 October 1994. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

The 58-year-old is no stranger to public disputes. In the 90s, the rapper used his position and connections at The Source to publish glowing reviews for his rap group and propel his solo career without the editors' consent. These brazen acts led to staffers walking out in protest.

In 2005, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star resigned from the magazine and cited irreconcilable differences with the investors and his feud with Eminem as reasons for his departure.

Who is Benzino's father?

The former reality star's father is Edward DeJesus. On his website, he shared that his dad was a person of interest who may have "compromised authoritarian law and regulation."

What did Coi Leray do to her dad?

Coi Leray's mom and dad ended their marriage shortly after his resignation. In 2022, the Blick Blick hitmaker claimed that her father went broke after he left The Source magazine. She said:

“My dad lost The Source when I was nine. Once it was gone, I was old enough to understand life, and it was gone after that. Reality hit - we were broke and figuring things out.”

Coi Leray and father Benzino have been feuding on social media. Photo: Arturo Holmes (L) and Paras Griffin (R) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She alleged that he threatened her and her mom after exposing their financial hardships in the past. Furthermore, he has been trying to force her mother into joining him on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

This is not the first instance the female rapper addressed her strained relationship with her father. In her trach No More Parties, she alludes to Benzino being absent from her life.

The TV personality responded in a social media rant, calling his daughter a liar trying to ruin his reputation.

In September 2023, however, things seem to have improved between the two after Coi came to her father's defence when rapper Latto dissed the former magazine owner in a song.

What does Coi Leray think of Eminem?

The Trendsetter rapper has said she has nothing against Grammy-winning rapper Eminem. Furthermore, she distanced herself from the "beef" between her father and Slim Shady, stating she was young when it started and that it had nothing to do with her.

Benzino and Eminem had a 20-year-long feud. Photo: Jesse Grant (L) and Kurt Krieger (R) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The turmoil between Benzino and the Rap God hitmaker dates back to 2002, after the Detroit rapper released his album The Eminem Show. Benzino, the co-owner of The Source at the time, gave the album a bad review.

This led to a 20-year-long feud, including several diss tracks.

Why did Benzino get fired from Love and Hip Hop?

According to former castmate Stevie J, Benzino was fired from the VH1 series after threatening to kill the producers, staff and another cast member, Joseline Hernandez, following a brawl during the reunion.

Coi Leray and her fractured relationship with her father, Benzino, has often overshadowed her music career. While the two may never agree on what happened in the past, it seems that they are overcoming their problems.

READ ALSO: Who are Vanessa Williams' parents? Is she mixed race?

Briefly.co.za published an article about actress Vanessa Williams's parents and ethnic background. She is often called an African-American woman, but how diverse is her ancestry?

Williams made history when she became the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America. However, her monumental win was marred by controversy when she had to resign with only two months left of her reign.

Source: Briefly News