Who are Skai Jackson's parents, Jacob Jackson and Kiya Cole?

Skai Jackson is popularly known for portraying Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel's Jessie and Bunk'd. The young actress is also an author and YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers. Who are her parents, and how involved are they in her career?

Skai Jackson was announced as the inspiration behind Marvel Comics' new character, Riri Williams, by animator Mike Deodato Jr. Williams will be the new Iron Man, stepping into Tony Stark's shoes in the comics.

Skai Jackson's profile and bio summary

How old is Skai Jackson?

The former Disney Channel star is 21 years old and was born on 8 April 2002. She is from Staten Island, New York, USA, and is the eldest of three children. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Skai Jackson's parents

According to reports, Skai Jackson's parent's names are Kiya Cole and Jacob Jackson. The parents separated when the YouTuber was younger, and Kiya became the primary custodian.

Skai Jackson's dad in real life

Skai Jackson's father, Jacob Jackson's age and other personal information are unavailable. He is rarely seen or mentioned by the media, but his daughter occasionally posts him on her social media pages.

Skai Jackson's mom

Kiya Cole has been the driving force behind her career. When the former Jessie star was nine months old, friends encouraged Cole to send her pictures to modelling agencies.

She received a callback two weeks later, and Jackson has been working since. At the time, the mom's only aspiration for her daughter was to earn enough money for college.

For eight years, she received steady work in various TV commercials and magazine and newspaper editorials for brands like Gap and Saks while they lived in New York. But things changed after she auditioned for Disney's Jessie.

After the young star got the part, Cole had to leave her job at the post office and move to Los Angeles. She has been managing her daughter's career since. Being aware of the pitfalls of fame, the "momager" keeps a keen out on what is posted about and by her daughter.

Kiya monitors the former Dancing with the Stars contestant's social media. In an interview, the celebrity mom shared the 2016 incident between her daughter and rapper Azealia Banks that took place on Twitter.

Banks is notorious for her Twitter rants and feuds with other celebrities, so she was worried when Kiya learnt that her daughter's comment may backfire on her. A series of clapbacks ensued between the two, resulting in the rapper getting her account suspended.

This would not be the first social media feud in which the 21-year-old would find herself. In 2020, the YouTuber was involved in a week-long Instagram feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie. Eventually, their mothers got involved, criticising each other's parenting skills and trading threats.

Skai Jackson's relationship with parents seems to be on good terms. Her mother has managed her career since she was nine months old. She has also found herself in the middle of her daughter's occasional social media feuds.

