Beverly D'Angelo's kids: All about twins Olivia and Anton Pacino

Beverly D'Angelo's kids are one of the miracles in the famous American actress' life after her split with her ex-boyfriend, Al Pacino. The twins are now in their early twenties but still enjoy quality family time with their parents.

Beverly D'Angelo is one of the oldest shining beacons in the American entertainment industry, with an acting career of over four decades. Her romance with The Godfather lead character, Al Pacino, was another highlight of her sojourn on earth.

Beverly D'Angelo's profile and bio summary

Beverly D'Angelo's kids

Beverly Heather is a proud mother of two children. Not much is known about the children, but they bask in their father's fame. But who are their parents? Beverly Heather D'Angelo, their mother, was born on 15 November 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. Her parents were musicians; her father played the bass, and her mother played the violin.

Their father, Al Pacino, born Alfredo James Pacino, is an American actor reputed as one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century. He has been decorated severally, including receiving an Academy Award. He got two Tony Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, achieving the Triple Crown of Acting.

Did Beverly D'Angelo marry Al Pacino?

Reports state Beverly married Italian Duke Lorenzo Salviati in 1981, but the union ended five years later without any offspring. Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino's love story began on a flight in 1997, and they became almost inseparable by the time they landed.

Besides Beverly, Alfredo has been romantically involved with several women, including Jan Tarrant and Noor Alfallah. Actress Beverly D'Angelo was only one of Al Pacino's wives.

How many kids did Al Pacino have with Beverly D'Angelo?

The lovebirds share a set of twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino. Al Pacino's twins were born on 25 January 2001. Al Pacino was 61, and Beverly was 49 when they had the children.

Does Al Pacino have any kids?

Aside from the twins, The Godfather actor has two other children from his relationships with other women. His first child is Julie Marie Pacino, born on 16 October 1989 in New York City. She follows in her father's footsteps as an actor and filmmaker, co-founding Poverty Row Entertainment in 2009.

Julie's work has earned her accolades, such as best director at the Venice Shorts Film Festival in 2020. In 2020, she launched Tiny Apples to push storytelling boundaries.

Then, in May 2023, Al Pacino welcomed a boy named Roman. His 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to him.

Did Al Pacino use in vitro fertilisation?

Beverly D'Angelo and Pacino's twin kids were born through in vitro fertilisation. The process entails the fertilisation of the female egg in a laboratory before returning the fertilised egg into the woman's womb.

What is the latest on Beverly D'Angelo's twins today?

Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo's twins have grown up differently, with Anton maintaining a low profile and Olivia embracing a more public life. Beverly D'Angelo's daughter has an active Instagram account with over 16,000 followers.

She has shared heartfelt posts about her father, Al Pacino, expressing their close bond, and even posted pictures from the Oscars red carpet. She is in a romantic relationship and celebrated her fourth anniversary with her long-term boyfriend in November 2022.

What happened between Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo?

Al Pacino and Beverly's relationship caught many people's attention, but things fell apart shortly after the birth of the twins. The reason for the separation is private knowledge. Still, they co-parent the twins, and severally, the family has been seen together on the red carpet of events.

Beverly D'Angelo's kids are grown but continue to be a source of joy for the actress. The twins are also crucial to why she has remained inseparable from her former partner, Alfredo James Pacino.

