The life story of Anton James Pacino, Al Pacino's son: Everything to know

Who is Anton James Pacino? He is an American video game entrepreneur, best known as the son of Al Pacino. Al Pacino is a renowned American actor and one of the 20th century's most influential actors. He has received numerous accolades: including an Academy Award and Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2001.

Although Anton James Pacino was born into an affluent family, he lives a low-key life. James has carved a niche in the gaming world.

Anton James Pacino's profile and bio

Full name Anton James Pacino Date of birth 25 January, 2001 Age 22 years (As of 2023) Gender Male Race White Nationality American Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 67 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo Siblings Olivia and Julie Marie Profession Video gamer Famous as Al Pacino's son Net worth $1 million

How old is Anton James Pacino?

He was born on 25 January 2001, in the United States of America. Anton James Pacino's age is 22 years as of 2023. He holds an American nationality and follows the Christian religion. James belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Anton James Pacino's height?

He measures 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 67 kg. Anton has dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Who are Anton James Pacino's parents?

Anton is the son of iconic ex-couple Alfredo James Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo. They are in the entertainment industry.

Anton James Pacino's father

His father is a renowned actor from the United States. In 1969, he made his debut with the film, Me, Natalie. He is celebrated for his iconic performances in classic films like The Godfather trilogy, Heat, Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon, and Serpico.

He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Tony Awards, Academy Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, making him one of the few actors to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting. Al Pacino is also a director and co-owner of the Actors Studio, a renowned acting school.

Anton James Pacino's mother

His mother, Beverly Heather D'Angelo, is an actress who became famous for her role as Ellen Griswold in the television series National Lampoon's Vacation. The series ran from 1983 to 2015. She has appeared in over 60 films, performing as Patsy Cline in Coal Miner's Daughter in 1980, earning her a Golden Globe nomination.

How long were Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo together?

Their romantic relationship started in 1997 and ended in 2003. Despite being together for six years, they never got married.

How many biological children does Al Pacino have?

Al Pacino has three biological children. Anton has a twin sister, Olivia Pacino and a half-sister, Julie Marie Pacino. Julie is the older child of their father with a woman called Jan Tarrant.

Unlike James, Olivia is outgoing and active on social media. But she rarely shares anything about her twin brother on Instagram. Olivia also streams on Twitch.

What does Al Pacino's son do?

His quiet life and absence from social media have made people curious about his personal life and career. But it turns out that James has been dedicating his time to carving a niche in the video game arena. In December 2022, his mother revealed that Anton is a proud owner of a video game company.

What is Anton James Pacino's net worth?

Anton has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He derives his income mainly from video games. His father, Al Pacino, has a net worth estimated at $120 million, while his mother, Beverly D'Angelo, is reported to have a net worth of $20 million.

Above is the life story of Anton James Pacino, famously known as the son of Al Pacino and actress Beverly Heather D'Angelo. Because of his celebrity status, he has constantly shied away from the media and now lives a private life.

