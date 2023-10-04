Busta Rhymes’ wife and family: Everything we know about his personal life

Trevor George Smith Jr., popularly known by his stage name Busta Rhymes, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is widely known for his fast-paced and intricate rapping style, as well as his energetic performances. Aside from his career, many fans are curious to know more about his dating life. For instance, who is Busta Rhymes’ wife?

Musician Busta Rhymes at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at EFS Lounge on 11 September 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes has been in the entertainment industry since 1986. Some of his most popular songs include Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check, Dangerous, Gimme Some More, and Touch It. However, is Busta Rhymes married?

Profile summary

Full name Trevor George Smith Jr Gender Male Date of birth 20 May 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 254 Weight in kilograms 115 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Trevor Smith Sr. Mother Geraldine Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 Education George Westinghouse Career, Technical Education High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, actor, businessman Instagram @bustarhymes Facebook @Busta Rhymes Twitter

Who is Busta Rhymes?

The award-winning rapper was born Trevor George Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, to Jamaican parents Trevor Smith Sr. and Geraldine Green. At age 12, his family relocated to Uniondale, Long Island, and later moved to the United Kingdom, spending time in Liverpool and Morecambe, England, before returning to the USA. The rapper grew up alongside his younger brother, Paul.

Busta Rhymes has been in the music industry for over 30 years and has received several awards and nominations throughout his career. His music often incorporates elements of hip-hop, East Coast hip-hop, and progressive rap, making him a versatile and influential artist in the world of rap music.

He has released nine studio albums, the first being the 1996 platinum-selling album The Coming. Some of his hit singles include Woo Hah!!, Got You All in Check, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, Dangerous, and Gimme Some More.

How old is Busta Rhymes?

Busta Rhymes onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on 25 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper is 51 years old as of 2023. When was Busta Rhymes born? He was born on 20 May 1972. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who is Busta Rhymes’ wife?

The reggae-influenced rapper is not married. Like other celebrities, the rapper is known for keeping the details of his romantic life out of the public eye.

How many kids does Busta Rhymes have?

First, who were Busta Rhymes' partners? The prominent rapper is not in a romantic relationship at the moment. He is presumed single since he has not confirmed any information about his current relationship status.

However, previously, He dated Jill Miskelly, Joanne Wood, and Rhonda Randall. Here is a look at his past relationships and children.

Joanne Wood

Busta Rhymes and Joanne, his longtime girlfriend, had been together since high school. The two were never married but were in a relationship for more than a decade before they parted ways.

The former couple share three children: T’Khi Wood-Smith, born on 26 February 1993; T’ziah Wood-Smith, born in 1991; and Trillian Wood-Smith, born in 2001. T’ziah Wood-Smith, their eldest son, plays professional basketball with the Quinnipiac Bobcats men’s basketball team.

Rhonda Randall

Rhonda is also Busta’s baby mama. She shares a daughter named Cacie Smith with the rapper. Cacie Smith was born in 1999.

Jill Miskelly

The record producer also dated Jill Miskelly, and their relationship brought forth a daughter named Mariah Elizabeth Miskelly, who was born in 1998. In 1999, Jill compelled the rapper to take a paternity test to confirm that he was the father of his daughter Mariah.

The singer's third daughter is Miracle Smith, who was born in 2006. However, the singer has not disclosed the identity of the child’s mother.

Rapper/actor Busta Rhymes speaks while being interviewed on the PNC Stage at Union Home Mortgage Plaza on 15 July 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Duane Prokop

Source: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is one of the most prolific rappers in history and has been nominated for over ten Grammy Awards. Who is Busta Rhymes’ wife? The Grammy award-winning rapper is not married and thus does not have a wife. However, he was previously in a relationship with Jill Miskelly, Joanne Wood, and Rhonda Randall.

