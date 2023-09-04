Lisa Linde's biography: what happened to James Marsden's ex-wife?

Beloved Enchanted (2007) actor James Marsden has had a brag-worthy career in Hollywood and a successful marriage with fellow actress Lisa Linde until the couple divorced in 2011. What happened to Marsden's ex-wife, and where is Lisa today?

James Marsden and ex-wife Lisa Linde posed for the cameras at ‘The Notebook’ World Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Even though James is a more recognisable name in the acting industry, Lisa has also featured in some commercially successful films and shows.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mary Elizabeth Linde Nickname Lisa Linde Date of birth 10 May 1972 Age 51 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Nashville, Tennessee, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from James Marsden (married from 2000 until 2011) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 70 kg Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Dennis Linde and Pam Backham Children Two (Jack Marsden and Mary James Marsden) Profession Actress Education Newton South High School Native language English

James has spoken about his split with his former wife, publicly mentioning that it was difficult but necessary to feel all the emotions of divorce. He said to Men's Health:

'It is sad and heartbreaking. But this time, I went through it and did not avoid it like my parent’s divorce, which is vital too.' He elaborated, ' I was separating not only from my wife but also my kids and the bonds of home and family.'

How old is Lisa Linde?

Born on 10 May, 1972, Lisa Linde’s age is 51 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Lisa Linde’s height

The actress stands at 170 cm. In comparison, James Marsden's height is 178 cm.

Is James Marsden still married?

Lisa Linde’s former husband and herself reportedly met in the mid-1990s through mutual friends. However, the couple had not begun dating then, as Lisa was believed to have been in a relationship with one of James' friends.

The couple began dating sometime after Lisa split from her partner, and the couple wed in 2000. They separated in 2011 and finalised their divorce the same year.

The former couple attended the premiere of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's ‘Hop’ on 27 March 2011 in Universal City, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Why did James Marsden and Lisa Linde split?

Why did James Marsden leave his wife? There has yet to be any public disclosure on why the former couple split. The official court proceedings cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Who is James Marsden's wife now?

James is unmarried but was reportedly in a long-term relationship with Edei, a 30-year-old British musician. Sources state the couple were an item since September 2015, but it is believed they have since split. However, neither parties have confirmed this.

As of April 2023, there were reports that James could be in a relationship with Filipino-American model Kelsey Meritt since the duo were spotted having dinner together. These reports remain speculations at the time of writing.

Both James and Lisa are actors. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Lisa Linde’s children

Lisa shares two children with her ex-husband. They are Jack Holden Marsden and Mary James Marsden. Jack was born on 1 February 2001 and was 22 at the time of writing. Jack's Instagram bio states he is a producer, musician and engineer known to have dabbled in modelling.

Mary is 18 years old and was born on 10 August 2005. In comparison, she is a more private figure, and little is known about her.

Lisa Linde’s movies

Lisa Linde’s Days of Our Lives role is one of her earliest recognisable roles, where she played Ali McIntyre for 170 episodes between 1998 and 1999. Lisa Linde’s TV shows and films credited to her include:

Pacific Blue (1997)

Days of Our Lives (1998 to 1999)

The Darkling (2000)

Lisa Linde's acting career seems to have slowed, and she has become a reclusive figure. She has taken a more private approach to the public eye and seems to thrive without the harsh, prying eyes that fame places on famous figures.

