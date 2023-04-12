What does Erica Donald do? Everything about Aaron Donald's first wife

Who is Aaron Donald's wife? Erica Donald is famously known for being the wife of Aaron Donald, who is an American NFL player for the Los Angeles Rams in the defensive position. Sherman is a marketing manager for her husband and is a hard-working and charming lady. How old is she? What is her net worth?

Aaron and Erica attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray)

Source: Getty Images

What does Erica Donald do? Erica only came to the limelight following her marriage to the NFL player. Donald is regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, which earned him three times Defensive Player of the Year. Where is Erica now?

Erica Donald's profile and bio

Full name Erica Sherman Date of birth July 1991 Age 31 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace California, the United States Nationality American Gender Female Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-America Religion Christian Height 1.68 m or 5'5 inches Weight 55kg or 121lbs Zodiac sign Cancer Body measurements 34-24-35 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Profession Marketing Manager College Louisiana State University Famous for Aaron Donald's wife Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Aaron Donald Children 3 (2 stepchildren) Siblings Alana and Raymond II Parents Ray and Yvette Social media Instagram, Twitter, TikTok Net worth $2 million

How old is Aaron Donald's first wife?

Sherman was born on July 20, 1991, in San Francisco, California. Thus, Erica Donald's age is 31 years as of 2023. She holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Erica and Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Erica Donald's parents?

She comes from a family of five, and her parents are Ray and Yvette. Her father, Ray Sherman, is a professional football coach with credit for coaching multiple college and NFL teams. Some NFL teams he has coached include the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, and Green Bay Packers.

Erica has two siblings, a brother named Raymond II, who succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2003, and a sister named Alana.

Erica Donald's education

After high school, she enrolled at Louisiana State University and graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Mass Communication. She double-majored in Public Relations and Business Administration.

What is Erica Donald's height?

She measures 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 55 kg. Her hair and eyes are black.

How did Erica and Aaron meet?

They first met when they worked for the Los Angeles Rams organization in 2015. They became friends and later started dating in 2020. They solemnized their union in 2021 and are blessed with a son.

Donald during the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022. The Los Angeles Rams won 20-12. (Photo by Michael Owens)

Source: Getty Images

Erica Donald's husband

Aaron Charles Donald is an American football defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. He was born on May 23, 1991, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and grew up as one of three children in a working-class family.

He started playing professionally at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played 13 games in his first year. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him in the first round as the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He made it to two Super Bowls with the Rams and won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2022. He has also won two Conference Championship Rings by winning the NFC title in 2018 and 2021.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is among the league's best and actively participates in NFL games. He is considered the best interior pass rusher right now.

Who are Erica Donald's children?

The pair's first child, Aaric, was born in September 2021. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on May 23, 2021, during Aaron's birthday.

How many kids does Aaron Donald have?

Donald had two children from his previous relationship with Jaelynn Blakery, his high school love. They are Jaeda, born in April 2013, and Aaron Jr., born in April 2016. Thus, the NFL player has three children.

Erica Donald's career

The celebrity wife is in the sports industry. After graduating, she worked as a Fox Sports intern. Later, in 2013, she interned with the Glazer Family Foundation of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years.

In 2015, she landed a job as the Community Affairs and Player Involvement manager for the Los Angeles Rams. It was there she met with Donald.

She is a sports marketing manager and helps teams and pro athletes with issues such as media relations, marketing, and community engagements.

She is a sports marketing manager and helps teams and pro athletes with issues such as media relations, marketing, and community engagements. Photo: @Erica (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is the Vice President of Athlete Partnerships for Game1, a sports-focused Hollywood production company. She is also her husband's marketing manager.

She is also the Interim Chairperson of Donald's AD99 Solutions Foundation and assisted as a mediator to the Ram's Women's Organization. The foundation empowers underprivileged children by providing athletic, academic, and social opportunities.

Erica Donald's Instagram

She is active across social media platforms, sharing her lifestyle and family photos. She boasts 34.9k followers on Instagram. Erica is also active on Twitter, with 6051 followers and TikTok, where she has 59.6k followers.

What is Erica Donald's net worth?

The sports manager has a net worth estimated at $2 million. Her husband, Aaron, has a net worth of $60 million. He has accumulated vast wealth as the highest-paid defensive player in the National Football League.

Above is everything you need to know about Erica Donald, famously known as Aaron Donald's wife. She is a sports enthusiast and works as a sports marketing manager. Besides, she is her husband's marketing manager.

READ ALSO: Who are Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Mario Van Peebles's children. Who is he? Peebles is a Mexican-American film director, producer, writer and actor best known for directing and starring in 1991's New Jack City.

He has five children from his two marriages to Lisa Vitello and Chitra Sukhu. Due to his popularity, his personal life and family are subject to public scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News