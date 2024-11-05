Kaley Cuoco's net worth: how rich is The Big Bang Theory star?

Kaley Cuoco is a renowned American actress and producer best known for her role as Penny Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019. She is no stranger to fame, and her financial success has been impressive. Discover Kaley Cuoco's net worth, salary, and career earnings.

Cuoco's acting career started at a young age, but her fame began with roles in shows like 8 Simple Rules and Charmed. Photo: @JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco debuted her acting career in 1992 when she starred as Connie Reinhardt in the TV film Quicksand: No Escape. While these roles helped establish her in Hollywood, The Big Bang Theory propelled her to financial success. Get an inside look at Kaley Cuoco's earnings.

Kelly Cuoco's profile summary

Full name Kaley Christine Cuoco Gender Female Date of birth November 30, 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Saggitarius Place of birth Camarillo, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Weight 57 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 6 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Layne Ann (née Wingate) and Gary Carmine Cuoco Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Tom Pelphrey Child Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey Profession Actress and producer Social media Instagram, TikTok

Kaley Cuoco's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kaley Cuoco's net worth is estimated at $110 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her extensive career in the entertainment industry, particularly her role in The Big Bang Theory and smart real estate investments.

As one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Cuoco made millions - and fulfilled her dreams. In an interview with Parade in 2019, she expressed her satisfaction, saying,

I think I already had my dream role on The Big Bang Theory. Everything now is icing on top of the cake.

Kaley Cuoco at the premiere of "Based On A True Story" at The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco's houses

Kaley Cuoco has owned several luxurious houses over the years. In 2019, alongside her former husband, Karl Cook, she purchased an 11,000-square-foot mansion that was still under construction in Hidden Hills, California, for $12 million. Kaley later liquidated the house for $16 million in April 2022.

In April 2022, Kaley purchased a sprawling $5.25 million property from Twilight actor Taylor Lautner in Agoura Hills, California. She listed the property for $7 million in June 2023 but sold it for $5.5 million in April 2024.

How much did Kaley Cuoco make per episode?

According to Business Insider, Kaley Cuoco earned over $160 million during the lifespan of The Big Bang Theory. Her earnings per episode increased throughout the show, starting at $60,000 per episode in the first season and eventually reaching $1 million in the final seasons.

Kaley Cuoco at the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of the HBO Max Original Series "The Flight Attendant" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Royalties and residuals

She also earned royalties and residuals from The Big Bang Theory franchise alongside Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons. They negotiated a deal for each to receive 1% of the show's backend equity. In the first year of syndication sales, the show generated $1 billion, so each walked away with $10 million in the first year.

How much does Kaley Cuoco get paid by Priceline?

Cuoco has signed multiple endorsement deals for top brands like Priceline, Marshalls, Starbucks, and Toyota. In 2023, she partnered with Priceline for an ad campaign that aired right before the 2023 Super Bowl kickoff.

While Kaley Cuoco Priceline's exact salary is unknown, she earns a hefty amount from marketing deals such as contracts with Priceline and Toyota in 2013 that earned her $2 million.

Kaley Cuoco's career

Cuoco began her professional acting career at a young age, appearing in several television commercials and having minor film roles. According to IMDb, her first acting role was Connie Reinhardt in the 1992 TV film Quicksand: No Escape.

Although her breakthrough role was Bridget Hennessy in the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, her major success came as Penny in The Big Bang Theory. She currently boasts over 73 acting credits.

Actress Kaley Cuoco at the 7th annual Stand Up For Pits at Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Movies and TV shows

Some of her other movies and TV shows include;

Year Title Character 1995 Virtuosity Karin Carter 1997 Toothless Lori 1998 Mr. Murder Charlotte Stillwater 2000 Alley Cats Strike Elisa Bowers 2004 Crimes of Fashion Brooke Sarto 2008 Killer Movie Blanca Champion 2014 Authors Anonymous Hannah Rinaldi 2015 Burning Bodhi Katy 2022 The Man from Toronto Anne 2024 Role Play Emma

FAQs

Kaley Cuoco is a well-known American actress and producer best known for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory sitcom. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;

What was Kaley Cuoco's net worth before The Big Bang Theory?

The exact amount of Kaley Cuoco's net worth before starring in The Big Bang Theory is not publicly known. According to Forbes, 95% of Cuoco's earnings came from her role on the American TV sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.

Is Kaley Cuoco married?

The Harley Quinn star is not married as of 2024. However, she recently engaged to fellow actor Tom Pelphrey on August 14, 2024. The duo began dating in May 2022.

The American actress was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook. She has also dated fellow The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki and addiction specialist Josh Resnik.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey at the Los Angeles premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

How old is Kaley Cuoco?

Kaley, whose full name is Kaley Christine Cuoco (age 38 years as of 2024), was born on November 30, 1985, in Camarillo, California, USA. Her parents are Layne Ann (née Wingate), a homemaker, and Gary Carmine Cuoco, a real estate agent.

Kaley is of mixed ethnicity and is of American nationality. She was raised alongside her younger sister, Briana Justine Cuoco, a renowned American actress, singer, and choreographer.

Does Kaley Cuoco have a child?

Kaley and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, have a daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, born on March 30, 2023. The American star first announced the baby girl's arrival on social media. She wrote,

Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

Kaley Cuoco's net worth is a testament to her hard work in acting, producing, and real estate investments. She has amassed her fortune mainly through an incredible career in Hollywood.

