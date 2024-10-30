Mo'Nique's net worth: How rich is the comedian today?
The American actress has made a fortune in the entertainment industry. Mo'Nique, whose real name is Monique Angela Hicks, has gained recognition for her talent and humour. Mo'Nique's net worth and achievements are the fruits of her years of hard work.
Mo'Nique has come a long way, from performing stand-up comedy to starring in Hollywood films. She has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar. So, how rich is Mo'Nique, and what is her story?
Profile summary
|Full name
|Monique Angela Hicks
|Known as
|Mo'Nique
|Date of Birth
|11 December 1967
|Age
|56 years old (as of October 2024)
|Birthplace
|Woodlawn, Maryland, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|1.75 m (5 feet 9 inches)
|Weight
|93kg - 96kg (206 - 211 pounds)
|Education
|Milford Mill High School, Morgan State University,Broadcasting Institute of Maryland
|Profession
|Actress, comedian, TV host
|Parents
|Steven Imes, Jr. and Alice Imes
|Siblings
|Gerald Imes, Millicent Imes, and Steve Imes
|Husband
|Sidney Hicks
|Children
|Shalon Jackson, Jonathan Hicks, David Hicks, and Mark Jackson, Jr.
|Net worth
|$6 million - $13 million
What is Mo'Nique's net worth in 2024?
The American actress has amassed significant wealth and fame. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth at $6 million, while The Richest values her at $13 million as of 2024.
Mo'Nique is known for her humourous jokes and for starring in the UPN series The Parkers (1999–2004) and Precious (2009).
Mo'nique's salary and earnings
The actress has earned significant amounts for her roles in different films but has raised several concerns regarding her payments.
How much did Mo'Nique make per episode on The Parkers?
According to Mo'Nique, she and her co-star, Countess Vaughn, earned $55,000 per episode in the sitcom's final season despite the series' success. The two starred in 22 episodes, earning $1.21 million. She said in an interview,
We did 22 Episodes, we were paid $55,000 per episode that's on a hit show. That is unheard of, I don't know to say...That show made over $2 billion and you want to convince us that our percentage we made no money we can't allow that to happen.
How much money did Mo'Nique make from Precious?
In an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress complained that she only received $50,000 for her role in Precious. The film's budget was reportedly $10 million, and it grossed $47.5 million domestically. Mo'Nique said,
That movie made a lot of money all over the world. And again you have to ask yourself, "Why is it that we don't take part in it?" Myself and Gabourey Sidibe, we should have become multi-millionaires off that movie, had we been given the right information.
How much did Mo'Nique make for Netflix Special?
Mo'Nique also had issues with Netflix after being paid $500,000 for an hour-long stand-up special compared to what other comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer received.
Netflix reportedly paid Chappelle and Seinfeld $20 million each, while Schumer received $11 million.
Mo'Nique's early life and family
The American actress was born on 11 December 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, as Monique Angela Hicks. She has three elder siblings: Gerald, Millicent, and Steven. Their father, Steven Jr., was a drug counsellor, and their mother, Alice, was an engineer.
Education
Mo'Nique schooled in Milford Mill High School, graduating in 1985. She later studied at Morgan State University before earning a degree from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 1987.
Mo'Nique's relationships
The actress tied the knot with her long-term friend and partner, Sidney Hicks, in May 2006. According to People, they grew up in Baltimore and first met in 10th grade at Randallstown High School. Hick is also the comedian's long-term manager.
Hick and Mo'Nique's kids
The couple, who once had an open relationship, welcomed their twin boys, Jonathan and David Hicks, on 7 October 2005.
The Parkers' star also has two sons, Shalon Jackson and Mark Jackson, Jr., from a previous relationship. Her first marriage was with Shalon Watkins, and the second with Mark Jackson (1997-2001).
Mo'Nique's career
The talented actress worked as a customer service representative in a telecom company before entering the entertainment industry. Here is a breakdown of her career journey.
Stand-up comedy
She ventured into comedy thanks to her brother Steven, who dared her to perform at an open mic night in Baltimore. Since then, Mo'Nique has performed on numerous platforms, establishing herself among the best stand-up comedians.
Mo'nique's movies and TV shows
The celebrity earned her first acting role in the UPN series The Parkers (1999–2004) as Nicole "Nikki" Parker. Here is a breakdown of her most popular films, including her roles and the years she acted.
|Film
|Role
|The Parkers (1999-2004)
|Nikki Parker
|The Proud Family (2002)
|Boonnetta (voice)
|The Bernie Mac Show (2004)
|Lynette
|Soul Plane (2004)
|Jamaqua
|Hair Show (2005)
|Peaches
|Shadowboxer (2005)
|Precious
|Domino (2005)
|Lateesha Rodriguez
|Irish Jam (2006)
|Psycho
|Phat Girlz (2006)
|Jazmin Biltmore
|Beerfest (2006)
|Cherry
|The Game (2007)
|Mo'Nique
|The Boondocks (2007)
|Jamiqua (voice)
|Ugly Betty (2007)
|L'Amanda
|Precious (2009)
|Mary
|Blackbird (2014)
|Claire Rousseau
|Bessie (2015)
|Ma Rainey
|Almost Christians (2016)
|Aunt May
|The Reading (2023)
|Emma
|BMF (2023)
|Goldie
|The Deliverance (2024)
|Cynthia Henry
Frequently asked questions
Mo'nique's incredible career journey has inspired many women. She has advocated for better pay for black women in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.
- Where is Monique's house? The comedian has a $1.6 million mansion in Georgia.
- Who is Mo'Nique's husband? She is married to Sidney Hicks, a producer, actor, and podcast host.
- What is Sidney Hicks' net worth? His net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2024.
- What is Mo'Nique doing now? She is still acting and has a stand-up show on Netflix called My Name Is Mo'Nique.
- How much was Mo'nique's Netflix settlement amount? She reportedly received $500,000 for an hour-long stand-up comedy show.
Mo'Nique's net worth and achievements testify to her hard-earned career and influence in the entertainment industry. She is a role model to many and a dedicated champion for equal pay for both genders.
