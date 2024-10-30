Mo'Nique's net worth: How rich is the comedian today?

The American actress has made a fortune in the entertainment industry. Mo'Nique, whose real name is Monique Angela Hicks, has gained recognition for her talent and humour. Mo'Nique's net worth and achievements are the fruits of her years of hard work.

Mo'Nique is a talented actress and comedian. She won an Oscar in 2010 for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in "Precious." Photo: Paras Griffin, Dan MacMedan, Ron Davis (modified by author)

Mo'Nique has come a long way, from performing stand-up comedy to starring in Hollywood films. She has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar. So, how rich is Mo'Nique, and what is her story?

Profile summary

Full name Monique Angela Hicks Known as Mo'Nique Date of Birth 11 December 1967 Age 56 years old (as of October 2024) Birthplace Woodlawn, Maryland, United States Nationality American Height 1.75 m (5 feet 9 inches) Weight 93kg - 96kg (206 - 211 pounds) Education Milford Mill High School, Morgan State University, Broadcasting Institute of Maryland Profession Actress, comedian, TV host Parents Steven Imes, Jr. and Alice Imes Siblings Gerald Imes, Millicent Imes, and Steve Imes Husband Sidney Hicks Children Shalon Jackson, Jonathan Hicks, David Hicks, and Mark Jackson, Jr. Net worth $6 million - $13 million Social media Instagram

What is Mo'Nique's net worth in 2024?

The American actress has amassed significant wealth and fame. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth at $6 million, while The Richest values her at $13 million as of 2024.

Mo'Nique is known for her humourous jokes and for starring in the UPN series The Parkers (1999–2004) and Precious (2009).

Mo'Nique performs during "Kings & Queens of Comedy Search" Hosted by Adele Givens Mo'Nique & Sommore - Show at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, USA. Photo: Maury Phillips

Mo'nique's salary and earnings

The actress has earned significant amounts for her roles in different films but has raised several concerns regarding her payments.

How much did Mo'Nique make per episode on The Parkers?

According to Mo'Nique, she and her co-star, Countess Vaughn, earned $55,000 per episode in the sitcom's final season despite the series' success. The two starred in 22 episodes, earning $1.21 million. She said in an interview,

We did 22 Episodes, we were paid $55,000 per episode that's on a hit show. That is unheard of, I don't know to say...That show made over $2 billion and you want to convince us that our percentage we made no money we can't allow that to happen.

How much money did Mo'Nique make from Precious?

In an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress complained that she only received $50,000 for her role in Precious. The film's budget was reportedly $10 million, and it grossed $47.5 million domestically. Mo'Nique said,

That movie made a lot of money all over the world. And again you have to ask yourself, "Why is it that we don't take part in it?" Myself and Gabourey Sidibe, we should have become multi-millionaires off that movie, had we been given the right information.

Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Deliverance" at Netflix Tudum Theater on 28 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

How much did Mo'Nique make for Netflix Special?

Mo'Nique also had issues with Netflix after being paid $500,000 for an hour-long stand-up special compared to what other comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer received.

Netflix reportedly paid Chappelle and Seinfeld $20 million each, while Schumer received $11 million.

Mo'Nique's early life and family

The American actress was born on 11 December 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, as Monique Angela Hicks. She has three elder siblings: Gerald, Millicent, and Steven. Their father, Steven Jr., was a drug counsellor, and their mother, Alice, was an engineer.

Mo'Nique and her brother Steve Iimes (L). On the right is the actress (C), with her parents, Stephen (L) and Alice Imes (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Education

Mo'Nique schooled in Milford Mill High School, graduating in 1985. She later studied at Morgan State University before earning a degree from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 1987.

Mo'Nique's relationships

The actress tied the knot with her long-term friend and partner, Sidney Hicks, in May 2006. According to People, they grew up in Baltimore and first met in 10th grade at Randallstown High School. Hick is also the comedian's long-term manager.

Hick and Mo'Nique's kids

The couple, who once had an open relationship, welcomed their twin boys, Jonathan and David Hicks, on 7 October 2005.

Actress Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks (L). On the right is the actress with her two elder sons, Shalon (R) and Mark Jackson (L). Photo: Brent N. Clarke, Steve Grayson (modified by author)

The Parkers' star also has two sons, Shalon Jackson and Mark Jackson, Jr., from a previous relationship. Her first marriage was with Shalon Watkins, and the second with Mark Jackson (1997-2001).

Mo'Nique's career

The talented actress worked as a customer service representative in a telecom company before entering the entertainment industry. Here is a breakdown of her career journey.

Stand-up comedy

She ventured into comedy thanks to her brother Steven, who dared her to perform at an open mic night in Baltimore. Since then, Mo'Nique has performed on numerous platforms, establishing herself among the best stand-up comedians.

Mo'nique's movies and TV shows

The celebrity earned her first acting role in the UPN series The Parkers (1999–2004) as Nicole "Nikki" Parker. Here is a breakdown of her most popular films, including her roles and the years she acted.

Film Role The Parkers (1999-2004) Nikki Parker The Proud Family (2002) Boonnetta (voice) The Bernie Mac Show (2004) Lynette Soul Plane (2004) Jamaqua Hair Show (2005) Peaches Shadowboxer (2005) Precious Domino (2005) Lateesha Rodriguez Irish Jam (2006) Psycho Phat Girlz (2006) Jazmin Biltmore Beerfest (2006) Cherry The Game (2007) Mo'Nique The Boondocks (2007) Jamiqua (voice) Ugly Betty (2007) L'Amanda Precious (2009) Mary Blackbird (2014) Claire Rousseau Bessie (2015) Ma Rainey Almost Christians (2016) Aunt May The Reading (2023) Emma BMF (2023) Goldie The Deliverance (2024) Cynthia Henry

Frequently asked questions

Mo'nique's incredible career journey has inspired many women. She has advocated for better pay for black women in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

Where is Monique's house? The comedian has a $1.6 million mansion in Georgia.

The comedian has a $1.6 million mansion in Georgia. Who is Mo'Nique's husband? She is married to Sidney Hicks, a producer, actor, and podcast host.

She is married to Sidney Hicks, a producer, actor, and podcast host. What is Sidney Hicks' net worth? His net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2024.

His net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2024. What is Mo'Nique doing now? She is still acting and has a stand-up show on Netflix called My Name Is Mo'Nique.

She is still acting and has a stand-up show on Netflix called How much was Mo'nique's Netflix settlement amount? She reportedly received $500,000 for an hour-long stand-up comedy show.

Mo'Nique's net worth and achievements testify to her hard-earned career and influence in the entertainment industry. She is a role model to many and a dedicated champion for equal pay for both genders.

