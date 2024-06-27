Roseanne Barr's net worth today: How rich is the comedy icon?

Roseanne Barr is an American comedian, actress, writer and producer. She is best known for starring in the sitcom Roseanne, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award. With a career spanning over five decades, many are curious about the wealth the star has accumulated. So, what is Roseanne Barr's net worth?

Roseanne Barr during The Roseanne Series Premiere in 2018 (L). The actress at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards (R). Photo: Valerie Macon, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Barr made her career debut as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s. In 1987, she began hosting her HBO special, The Roseanne Barr Show, earning her an American Comedy Award. This article highlights Roseanne’s net worth, career earnings, investment projects, and journey to becoming one of the top-earning entertainers in the business.

Roseanne Barr's profile summary

Full name Roseanne Cherrie Barr Famous as Roseanne Barr Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1952 Age 71 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Johnny Argent Children 5 Parents Helen and Jerome Hershel Siblings 3 Profession Actress, comedian, writer, producer Years active 1970-present Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is Roseanne Barr's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barr has an estimated net worth of $80 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful entertainment career, which includes stand-up comedy, production and acting.

Actress Roseanne Barr during the 2023 premiere of Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld! Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Original

How does Roseanne Barr make her money?

The Utah native has several revenue-generating channels. Below is a breakdown of some income streams contributing to her financial portfolio.

Stand-up comedy

In 1980, Cherrie began doing stand-up gigs in clubs while living in Colorado. She later performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles before appearing on The Tonight Show in 1985.

Roseanne performed on Late Night with David Letterman the following year and on a Rodney Dangerfield special.

Acting

Barr appeared in ABC’s sitcom Roseanne in 1988. The show lasted nine seasons until 1997 and was watched by more than 21.4 million households.

According to TheThings, Roseanne Barr’s salary during the series’ final seasons was $21 million. At the time, this figure placed her among the highest-paid women in showbiz.

Roseanne Barr during the Roseanne Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in 2018. Photo: Vera Anderson

Source: Getty Images

However, Roseanne was renewed for an 11th season on 27 March 2018 to high ratings. Unfortunately, on 29 May 2018, the show was cancelled following Barr’s racist tweet. Here are some of the films and television shows Barr has appeared in:

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

(1993) Blue in the Face (1995)

(1995) Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

(1997) The Real Roseanne Show (2003)

(2003) Master of the Good Name (2014)

Writing

Barr released her autobiography titled Roseanne-My Life As a Woman in 1989. Her second book, My Lives, was released in 1994. In 2011, Cherrie authored another book, Roseannearchy: Dispatches from the Nut Farm.

How does Roseanne Barr invest her money?

The writer has made several savvy real estate investment projects, mirroring her business acumen.

Roseanne Barr's house

In 1993, Roseanne and her second husband, Tom Arnold, began constructing a 28,000-square-foot mansion in southeast lowa. However, a year later, construction stopped after their divorce, and the half-built house crumbled for decades.

In 2018, it was revealed that the ex-couple had previously donated the 1,338-acre property to the Indian Hills Community College Foundation, which sold it to MJW Hawkeye LLC. The owner’s spokesperson later revealed that the mansion was too expensive to demolish.

Actress Roseanne Barr at The Paley Center for Media in 2018. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

According to Sportskeeda, the comedian purchased a 10,000-square-foot house in Rolling Hills, California, in 2000. Three years later, she sold it for $8.2 million.

In 2003, Barr paid $1.17 million for an El Segundo mansion, which she listed for $3.5 million in 2020. She later bought a 2,212-square-foot ranch-style house in Hawaii for $1.78 million in 2007. The actress relocated there from Los Angeles full-time in 2010.

FAQs

Due to Barr’s popularity in the entertainment industry, details about her personal life are always subject to public scrutiny. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the comedy icon:

How much did Roseanne make per episode?

Cherrie earned $250,000 per episode starring in her self-titled television series in its first season, per Good Housekeeping. However, the amount reportedly increased as the show’s popularity increased.

What impact did the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot have on her net worth?

The cancellation of Roseanne after its renewal in 2018 meant that Barr lost millions she would have otherwise earned in royalties.

During a 2018 interview with TODAY, the actress explained the consequences of her racial tweet, saying:

I made a mistake. It cost me everything, my life’s work, and I paid the price for it.

While speaking to VICE News the same year, Barr shared an inside glimpse into what her life had become after Roseanne’s cancellation.

The worst thing they could have done to me was fire me from my show and let others write my life’s story. I am not going to watch it or talk ill about it. I will move on because I have always been a go-getter. But now, I do not know what I am.

Roseanne Barr during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival LA kickoff reception at The Standard Hotel. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Who is Roseanne Barr’s current partner?

The on-screen star has been in three unsuccessful marriages. However, she has been in a 21-year relationship with her current partner, American film director Johnny Argent.

Roseanne Barr’s net worth has increased significantly over the years, a testament to her natural talent and ability to resonate with her audience. However, many believe her wealth would be even greater if her television sitcom was not cancelled, considering she was among the highest-paid entertainers of the 90s.

READ ALSO: Ryan Garcia’s net worth: How much does the boxing star make?

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about Ryan Garcia’s net worth. Ryan is a testament to how wise financial investments and strategic career choices can lead to unparalleled wealth.

In addition to his fight earnings, Ryan’s income is significantly bolstered by endorsement deals and sponsorships. The American boxer has struck deals with major brands like Adidas and Gymshark. Garcia’s salary per fight has seen a steady rise. Discover more here.

Source: Briefly News