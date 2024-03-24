Ryan Garcia’s net worth: How much does the boxing star make?

The American professional boxer Ryan Garcia is a testament to how wise financial investments and strategic career choices can lead to unparalleled wealth. He has been racking lucrative paydays from his various endeavours, which has captured fans' attention and made them want to know more about his wealth. What is Ryan Garcia’s net worth?

At only 15, Ryan Garcia won the National Junior Golden Gloves Championship, earning him an amateur record of 215–15. His undeniable talent has enabled him to secure substantial earnings throughout his career. Discover his career achievements, net worth, salary per fight, and assets in the sports industry.

Ryan Garcia’s profile and bio summary

Full name Ryan Garcia Nickname The Flash, King Ryan Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Alamitos, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’8’’ (174 centimetres) Weight 143 lbs (65 kilograms) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Henry Garcia Mother Lisa Garcia Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Andrea Célina Children 3 Profession Professional boxer Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Ryan Garcia’s net worth in 2024?

How much is Ryan Garcia worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, EssentiallySports and Sportinglad, the American professional boxer has an alleged net worth of $20 million. Below is Garcia’s net worth growth since 2019.

Net worth Year $20 million 2023 $18 million 2022 $16 million 2021 $14 million 2020 $12 million 2019

Garcia’s primary source of wealth is his boxing career. Besides his fight earnings, his income is significantly bolstered by endorsement deals and sponsorships. The American boxer has struck deals with major brands like Adidas, Gymshark, Gatorade, and 1800 Tequila.

His massive following on social media platforms has also made him an ideal candidate for lucrative endorsement deals and business opportunities.

What is Ryan Garcia’s salary per fight?

How much does Ryan Garcia get paid? The American boxer’s initial fight purse was approximately $55,000. His breakthrough in the 2019 match against Romero Duno secured a spectacular knockout victory and earned him $500,000.

The American boxer earned around $500,000 in his fight against Luke Campbell (2021) in Dallas. In 2022, Garcia was guaranteed $1 million, with an additional 70% share from pay-per-view sales in his match against Emmanuel Tagoe. That said, Ryan Garcia’s salary in the match against Emmanuel Tagoe amounted to approximately $3 million.

According to the California State Athletic Commission, the American boxer earned a minimum of $2 million against Javier Fortuna in 2022.

How much did Ryan Garcia make against Tank?

In 2023, Ryan Garcia’s fight purse was $30 million in his fight against Gervonta' Tank' Davis on Showtime PPV. On 19 July 2023, Ryan Garcia disclosed that his mega-fight against Gervonta Davis amassed over $100 million in revenue.

The fight made over 100m for the event. I told everyone that when you choose to make the fights that the people want it will create big events. Not only that but we showed everyone how to promote a fight in this generation and I’m extremely proud to be apart the event.

Ryan Garcia’s endorsements

The American athlete has stricken several endorsement deals with several companies. In 2018, Garcia signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade and appeared in a few commercials for the company. He also signed with the luxury fashion brand Dior and the Mexican Tequila brand 1800 Tequila.

Some of Garcia’s other renowned endorsements with other companies are highlighted below.

Bud Light

GMC

YoungLA

Under Armour

Golden Boy Promotions

Lamborghini Urus

Ferrari 488 Spider

Porsche 718 Boxster

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Ryan Garcia’s cars

Garcia spends his wealth tastefully when buying cars. He owns one of the most beautiful Ferraris, Ferrari 488 GTB, a car model priced at $262,647.

The boxer also has a Lamborghini Urus, one of the most popular and sporty SUVs among celebrities, priced at $229,495. He also has a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, priced at $84,050, and an Audi RS7 Sportback, priced at $132,900.

Ryan Garcia’s house

The American professional boxer bought his first house for $3 million in 2022. The house is in Porter Ranch, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. It features 3,680 square feet and comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Various companies sponsor Ryan, but the most prominent is the Los Angeles-based boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions. He signed with Golden Boy in 2017 and renewed his $700 million five-year deal with Golden Boy Promotions in 2019.

When did Ryan Garcia start boxing?

Ryan Garcia joined the boxing industry when he was only seven. In his first professional bout, he won the match by TKO against Edgar Meza in Tijuana.

How old was Ryan Garcia when he became a pro?

The American boxer made his professional debut in boxing in 2016 when he was 17. Ryan Garcia’s record has made him an icon in the boxing scene.

Ryan Garcia’s net worth is a testament to his enduring impact on the sports industry. His net worth at the time of writing is $20 million. The American boxer has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including striking deals with Golden Boy Promotions and other prominent companies.

