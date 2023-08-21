Nate Diaz's net worth, salaries, earnings, endorsements in 2023

The world of sports is entertaining to the audience, but it could be a life-changing experience for the active athlete, especially regarding finances. Nate Diaz's net worth commands a true story of how sports can help the unrelenting athlete step up the economic ladder.

Nate Diaz stood in the ring before his fight against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Nate Diaz, who is a Mexican-American mixed martial arts veteran, engraves his name in the sport's history with his dedicated and ferocious fighting style. He takes no one for granted and was nicknamed The Stockton Slapper.

Nate Diaz's profile summary and bio

Full name Nathan Donald Diaz Nickname The Stockton Slapper Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Stockton, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Latin American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Body measurements in inches 40-31-14.5 Body measurements in centimetres 102-79-46 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Parents Melissa and Robert Diaz Siblings Nick and Nina Marital status In a relationship Partner Misty Brown School Tokay High School, California, US (drop-out) Profession UFC, MMA fighter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth $8 million Social media fields Instagram, Twitter

Background information

The famous UFC fighter, Nat Diaz (age 28) was born on 16 April 1985 in Stockton, California, United States of America. His parents were Robert and Melissa Diaz, and he was raised alongside two siblings, Nick and Nina.

Nate's full name is Nathan Donald Diaz, and he is often called The Stockton Slapper or Slugger because of his trademark fighting technique. He attended Tokay High School in California, USA, but allegedly dropped out in his first year.

What does Nate Diaz do?

Nate Diaz is a professional mixed martial artist currently a free agent. He was 11 when he began training in martial arts and became renowned in combat sports as a mixed martial artist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete.

Diaz arrived before his fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

With a record of 22 wins and 13 losses (as of 21 August 2023) in his professional UFC career, Nate Diaz is celebrated for his tenacious demeanour and an unyielding quest for triumph within the octagon.

Nate Diaz's career earnings

Nate Diaz has accumulated substantial wealth after committing several years to professional mixed martial arts. His UFC earnings have followed an upward trajectory from $110,000 in 2013 to $5.8 million in 2016.

Despite a drastic decrease to about $50,000 in 2018 and 2019, he made a comeback in his earnings, notably peaking at $1.4 million in 2019. His earnings in 2021 and 2022 were $871,000 and $971,000, respectively.

One of his most considerable earnings was after his fights against McGregor. Until the first Conor McGregor fight in 2016, Diaz's biggest purse was around $110,000 before his first faceoff with Conor in 2016. He received $620,000 for the fight after forcing his opponent to surrender in the second round. This intimately set up a thrilling rematch some five months later.

How much did Nate Diaz make vs McGregor?

He reportedly went home with $5,170,000 after the rematch at UFC 202. This includes his share of the gate revenue, pay-per-view, and sponsorship money.

Nate Diaz's earnings in 2023 have been subject to his share of fight and pay-per-view largesses. He is still signed to some endorsement deals and income from personal ventures.

On 5 August 2023, he fought celebrity YouTuber turned UFC fighter Jake Paul but was no match for the man known as The Problem Child.

What is Nate Diaz getting paid?

During his fight against Jake Paul, he reportedly made $500,000. Speaking about Nate Diaz's salary, his partner, Rosenfield, said:

Diaz will be getting a cut of everything: The pay-per-view, which they are partnering with DAZN for; The commercial (bar) pay-per-views; Tickets, with the gate projected to be over $3 million; Merchandise. And all levels of sponsorships, both in and out of the ring."

How much did Nate Diaz make in the fight?

The Stockton Slapper's total take home after the fight was allegedly between $15 and $20 million. This was more than the cumulation of his earnings from previous career fights.

Diaz arrived before the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

How much does Nate Diaz make?

According to reports, Nate's worth is $8 million. He earns the majority of his revenue from his fighting career. He has other investments and told journalist Ariel Helwani that he need not fight to make money because he is a businessman with several ventures.

Nate co-owns a CBD company named Game Up Nutrition with his older brother, Nick. The brand deals in products like hemp flower, CBD oil, and CBD pre-rolls.

Diaz is also the official spokesperson for a California-based winery known as Lodi Vintners and is often seen on their billboards. He also has several endorsement deals from Reebok, Game Up Nutrition and Represent LTD.

What kind of car does Nate Diaz drive?

The celebrity fighter has a range of cars in his garage, including a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford F-150 Raptor. He also has a Range Rover and a Tesla S model.

Nate Diaz's net worth is nothing short of a miracle for someone with a humble beginning. He is invested in owning real estate within and outside the United States of America. His $430,000 property in Stockton is one of the most popular of his lucrative assets.

