Who is Janice Combs, Puff Daddy's mother? Everything we know

It is becoming a trend in the entertainment industry for many prominent figures to have parents who played a significant role in shaping their lives. One example is Janice Combs, the mother of the renowned American rapper, record producer, and entertainer Puff Daddy. Her influence on her son's life is widely recognised, leaving many asking who Puff Daddy's mother is.

Sean and his mother, Janice Combs, at VH1's 3rd Annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms held in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Puff Daddy's mother, Janice Combs, is a former model and best known as the mother of the American rapper Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy. Her son frequently appreciates her because of her impact on his career success. He honoured her by naming music labels after her.

Janice Combs' profile summary and bio

Full name Janice Combs Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1940 Age 83 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Melvin Earl Combs Children 2 Profession Former model

How old is Puff Daddy's mother?

Born on 22 December 1940, Janice Combs' age is 83 as of 2023. She holds American citizenship and was raised in New York City, belonging to the black ethnicity.

Janice Combs' career

Janice began her career in modelling and worked with various brands. She also taught as a teacher and assistant teacher to support her children. Her son, rapper Puff Daddy, appreciated her by making her his restaurant manager and naming Janice Combs Music Publishing and Janice Combs Management after her.

She briefly owned Mama Duke Southern Cuisine between 2001 and 2005 and made TV appearances on shows like America's Next Top Model, and I Want to Work for Diddy. Janice also had a role in the 2022 thriller film Ear to Ear.

Janice Combs and Diddy at the MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: John Nacion/WireImage

Who is Janice Combs' spouse?

Puff Daddy's mother married Melvin Earl Combs, although the exact date of their marriage has not been disclosed. Her husband served in the US Air Force for years and had ties to convicted New York drug dealer Frank Lucas. They welcomed two children.

The first of Janice Combs' children is Sean John Combs, also known as Puff Daddy. He was born on 4 November 1969, followed by the birth of Keisha Combs.

Janice's husband was shot to death during a failed drug deal on 26 January 1972. Sean was three, and Keisha was just two at his death.

How many kids did Kim Porter have with Diddy?

Kim Porter and Diddy had four children. Their relationship, which spanned from 1994 to 2007, resulted in the birth of Christian in 1998 and twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, born in 2006. Diddy adopted Quincy Taylor Brown, Kim Porter's son from a previous relationship.

But in total, Diddy fathers seven children. The others include Justin Dior Combs, born in 1993 by Misa Hylton; Chance Combs, born in July 2006 by Sarah Chapman; and a daughter named Love Sean Combs, born on 10 December 2022 by Dana Tran.

How much has Diddy paid Sting?

The exact amount that Diddy has paid to Sting has yet to be discovered. But the reason for these payments stems from a legal dispute. Sting sued Diddy for the unauthorised use of Every Breath You Take in Diddy's 1997 tribute song to The Notorious B.I.G, titled I'll Be Missing You.

Following a 2018 interview, Sting confirmed that Diddy did not seek permission to sample his song and mentioned an amount of $2,000 per day for the "rest of his life."

In response, Diddy initially contested this figure and claimed he paid Sting $5,000 daily. He shared a video from the interview on Twitter, asserting, "Nope. 5K a day," on 5 April. But on 7 April 2023, Diddy retracted his statement, clarifying that it was all a joke.

Puff Daddy at Tot Living By Haute Living in Miami, Florida. Photo: Romain Maurice (modified by author)

Despite these statements, the precise total paid to Sting by Diddy over the years remains undisclosed. In a 2003 interview, Sting indicated that the uncleared sample had already earned him substantial money, likely increasing significantly in subsequent years.

Janice Combs' net worth

Her net worth has not been disclosed, but she is reportedly worth millions of dollars. This estimation is based on the fact that for her 80th birthday, her son gifted her a Bentley and $1 million, indicating that Janice is considerably wealthier than previously thought.

How much is P. Diddy worth in 2023?

P. Diddy's net worth is $900 million. He made this from his top-selling albums and various roles in film and television.

Rapper Puff Daddy holds immense gratitude for his mother, Janice Combs, often expressing heartfelt tributes. He acknowledges that he owes his success to her unwavering support and considers her his anchor. Their bond remains strong, and Janice continues lovingly supporting him and his sister.

