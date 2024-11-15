Siya Kolisi and Rachel Smith's recent announcement about their divorce is yet to change some things in the South African Rugby superstar's life

The Springboks captain still maintains being a husband despite parting ways with his estranged wife after over ten years of being married

The 33-year-old is presently on tour with the South African men's Rugby national team in the United Kingdom as they take on England in their next game

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife Rachel Smith recently announced their divorce after spending over a decade as a married couple, but the Springbok captain retains his status as a husband.

The 33-year-old and his former wife's divorce announcement left several local fans heartbroken as the couple were seen as one of South Africa's power couples.

Kolisi was part of the Springboks team that defeated Scotland in their November Tour opener at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with ex-wife Rachel Smith and family after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Siya Kolisi maintains 'husband' status weeks after divorce

Kolisi, since announcing his divorce from his marriage with Rachel, has maintained his status as husband on all his official pages on social media platforms.

The Rugby Star bio on Instagram still reads "Christian, Husband, Father." while on X (formerly known as Twitter), it says "Professional Rugby Player. Husband & Dad."

Even on his Instagram page, he still retains his picture with his ex-wife as his profile picture.

Siya Kolisi to start against England

In a related report as per the South African, Siya Kolisi is set to captain the Springboks against England this coming weekend after starting on the bench against Scotland, while Eben Etzebeth led the team.

The Springboks released their starting team against England on Thursday morning, with Siya being named the captain.

The Boks will also welcome Wilco Louw back to the team as Rassie Erasmus made 12 changes to the team which defeated Scotland last weekend.

Rachel Kolisi laments divorce

Briefly News earlier broke down several posts from Rachel Kolisi about healing from her pain.

This came after she announced her divorce from her now ex-husband, Siya, and she has now returned fully to social media.

