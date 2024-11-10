Siya Kolisi has shared his thoughts on South Africa's scrappy win over Scotland in their November Tour opener in the United Kingdom

The Springboks captain started the game from the bench with Eben Etzebeth leading the team from the start at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh

The 33-year-old also sent message to South Africans who turned up for the team against the Bravehearts despite not playing at home

South African Rugby National team captain Siya Kolisi has reacted to the Springboks' win over Scotland in the opening fixture of the November Tour on Sunday evening.

The Springbok claimed a scrappy 32-15 victory over the Bravehearts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Kolisi started the match on the bench but was introduced later in the game as Eben Etzebeth led the team from the start.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi comments on South Africa's win over Scotland in their November Tour opener in the United Kingdom. Photo: David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi reacts to Springboks' win over Scotland

According to the South African, Kolisi shared his thoughts on South Africa's victory over the Scottish Rugby National team in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old, who recently divorced his wife, hailed South Africans who came out to support the team in Scotland.

"First of all, I want to say to all the South Africans who came out, thank you so much. It was so great to see you guys in the streets of Edinburgh. Honestly, we are nothing without you. Wherever we go in the world, you make sure you are there. Thank you so much," he said.

Concerning the win, Kolisi claimed the team knew it would be a challenging game against the Bravehearts, and they will build on this victory.

"Yeah, we got the win; that is the most important thing," he added.

"We are going to build from this. We knew it was going to be tough, but what I enjoy about this team is that there is always room for growth.

"The coaches always have a plan…squad depth and growth are important."

Source: Briefly News