On 28 October, Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his 31st birthday, while his friend Eben Etzebeth celebrated his 33rd birthday on 29 October

The Springbok champions took to their Instagram accounts to wish each other a happy birthday

Social media users joked that Siya Kolisi looked jealous in one of the pictures of Eben's birthday dedication post to Cheslin

People joked Siya Kolisi was jealous after Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe wished each other for their birthdays. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth share a bromance that Siya clearly adores and cherishes. Their bond is often celebrated with heartfelt gestures and playful banter.

However, when Eben shared a birthday post for Cheslin Kolbe, fans couldn't help but joke that Siya might have been in his feelings.

Cheslin Kolbe and Eben Etzebeth send each other birthday wishes

The October babies and Springbok stars Cheslin and Eben took to their Instagram accounts to wish each other for their special day. While Cheslin turned 31 on 28 October, Eben celebrated his 33rd birthday on 29 October.

Take a look at Cheslin's post to "Elizabethi" below:

Eben also dedicated an Instagram post to Cheslin, which received much chatter in the comment section as Siya was included in the picture.

People laugh at Siya Kolisi in Eben Etzebeth's birthday post to Cheslin Kolbe

While some people wished the athletes a happy birthday, others commented on the captain and his feelings concerning his bestie and Cheslin, who were so close in Eben's birthday dedication post.

@tinana_ wrote in the comment section:

"Everyone needs an Eben in their lives. You're such an awesome big brother to everyone. Beautiful to watch."

@ingridbradfield22 laughed and said:

"Siya looks jealous."

@ntobe_lungelo_gumede wrote with humour:

"Cheslin can't even get his own pic on his birthday without Siya photobombing."

@chicconqindi added in the comment section:

"Happy birthday to our champ!"

@booilinda said to Eben and Cheslin:

"Happy birthday to both of you. We love you guys."

@_dewan.vb_ humorously told the father of two:

"Come on, Siya. First, it was Ox stealing him, now Cheslin. Go get him back."

Siya Kolisi jealous after Ox Nché lovingly looks at Eben Etzebeth

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Siya showed hints of playful jealousy after an Instagram video saw prop Ox Nché look at Eben with so much love in his eyes during a match.

Internet users laughed at the clip and the jealousy they expected Siya to show in the post's comment section.

Source: Briefly News