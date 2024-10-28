In a video posted by BKT United Rugby Championship, prop Ox Nché was seen looking at Eben Etzebeth with love

The short clip got Siya Kolisi in his feelings as he playfully commented on the post with jealousy

Several social media users found the clip funny and cracked jokes in the video's comment section

Siya Kolisi was playfully jealous when Ox Nché looked at Eben Etzebeth with love. Images: @ebenetzebeth4, @ox_nche

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have repeatedly proven their bromance is as strong as ever. But when Siya caught sight of Ox Nché admiring his best bud, a hint of jealousy seemed to creep in.

Ox Nché lovingly looks at Eben Etzebeth

In an Instagram video posted by BKT United Rugby Championship (@urc), Ox stood behind the most capped Springbok player in a past match between the Sharks and the Glasgow Warriors. He looked at Eben with much adoration.

Siya saw the video and wrote in the comments:

"Eben, explain! Ox, we will talk tomorrow."

The rugby star, who announced his separation from wife Rachel Kolisi last week, tagged BKT United Rugby Championship and asked with a laugh:

"Why are you giving this airtime?"

Watch the video below:

Siya Kolisi's jealousy humours internet users

Several social media users laughed at the clip and the jealousy they expected Siya to show in the comment section.

@bokangmashishi wrote under one of Siya's comments:

"They're airing out your dirty laundry, but Ox and Eben are worse because they were doing it behind your back."

Springbok rugby player Trevor Nyakane jokingly said to his colleague and friend Bongi Mbonambi:

"When am I getting a look like this? I’m tired of you taking me for granted."

@marianlove74 laughed and said:

"There's a chocolate cake that feels cheated on."

@oogalymoogalyman wrote in the comment section:

"If my prop doesn't look at me like this, I'm not jumping."

@parmesan_sundari_ told the online community:

"Ox's eyes look so happy looking at Eben."

An entertained @kobusb84 shared:

"Man, I love this sport and this team, of course."

