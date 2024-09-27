Eben Etzebeth will become the most-capped Springbok of all time when the world champions face Argentina on Saturday, 28 September 2024

The lock will face the Pumas in a match that will serve as a final for the 2024 Rugby Championship

Local fans backed the Boks to win the match on social media while also showing admiration for the record-breaker

Lock Eben Etzebeth will surpass Victor Matfield as the most-capped Bok of all time when he makes his 128th appearance against Argentina on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

The 32-year-old could mark the occasion by helping the Boks win the 2024 Rugby Championship title with a victory at the Mbombela Stadium.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will become the most-capped Bok of all time on Saturday, 28 September 2024. Image: Warren Little and Rodrigo Valle.

Source: Getty Images

Since his Bok debut in 2012, the lock has been a star for the side that won two Rugby World Cups while also winning consecutive SA Rugby Player of the Year Awards.

Eben Etzebeth breaks SA record

The Boks confirmed Etzebeth's record appearance on their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The match against Los Pumas will be challenging for the Boks, with fellow forward Ox Nche saying the team must work together to beat the South Americans.

In the 20 matches Etzebeth played against Argentina, the lock scored two tries of his six Test tries and will be hoping to play a starring role in his record-breaking appearance.

Fans are proud of Etzebeth

Local rugby fans posted on social media that they are proud of Etzebeth and also backed the Boks to win the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Iain Hudson backs the Boks:

“Congratulations, Eben Etzebeth. What an achievement! Go Bokke. You're an awesome team that will make South Africa proud again!"

Robert Karanja congratulated Etzebeth:

"Well done to Eben. Well deserved, and now let's do the business and win the Championship."

Lynne Douglas is proud of Etzebeth:

"Congrats Eben! You are an excellent player and deserve every moment on the playing field."

Anathi Maxaba Lhoza Ndzamela is a loyal Bok fan:

"Oh, we are happy, win or lose; we are celebrating you, Eben."

Bathobile Ncobeni wants a Bok victory:

"Let's go, Bokke. We are stronger together."

Johnny Brussel hopes for the best:

“Proud of Eben, good luck Bokke. We are behind you all the way. All the best for Mannie."

Eddie Van Zyl suggested one change for the team:

"Well done, Eben. With all due respect to Rassie and the coaching team. We have a lot better 10s in the group with more confidence."

Elizna Bannister will be in attendance:

"Congratulations, Eben. We will be driving all the way from Musina to watch this game in Nelspruit. May this game be a good one for you."

Neil Adams is confident:

"Eben is making history. Siya, Kolbe and Pieter are key players, and Marx & Pollard will give the Pumas hard times from the bench. Manie has a point to prove and will definitely try to get reimbursed this time."

David Leslie Romain expects a celebration:

"This occasion of Eben will be celebrated with a big win and the Championship."

Springboks give back to Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, winger Cheslin Kolbe has joined a list of Springbok stars who have started foundations to help the people of South Africa.

The speedy winger joins Siya Kolisi, Tendai Mtawarira, and Bryan Habana in starting foundations aimed at solving social issues in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News