Several Springboks, past and present, have set up various foundations committed to helping local fans and their communities

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the stars who have started various charitable organisations that prove they are willing to give back

The organisations on the list are committed to helping feed the less fortunate, help aspiring athletes or provide support to people suffering from abuse

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

World champion winger Cheslin Kolbe has launched his charitable organisation, following in the footsteps of fellow Bok stars.

The Kolbe Foundation, founded by the Bok star and his wife Layla early in 2024, is committed to supporting underprivileged communities across Mzansi.

Bok stars Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe have given back to their communities. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe joins a list of stars that includes current skipper Siya Kolisi and former stars such as Tendai Mtawarira and Bryan Habana, who have launched similar foundations.

Bok stars prove they have big hearts

Briefly News has examined some of the foundations started by Bok stars and what they offer the people of South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi - Kolisi Foundation

Kolisi and hois foundation have partnered up with KFC, according to the post below:

The Bok skipper and his wife, Rachel, started the foundation in 2019 to address inequality throughout South Africa.

Since its launch, the foundation has been involved in many projects, including a partnership with fast-food franchise KFC, which is committed to feeding hungry children.

Cheslin Kolbe - Kolbe Foundation

Following a similar origin to the Kolisi Foundation, Kolbe and his wife launched their organisation to aid aspiring athletes in communities nationwide.

At their recent event, Kolbe attracted the cream of South Africa’s sporting icons, such as UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk.

Tendai Mtawarira - Beast Foundation

Named after the former forward’s nickname, the foundation offers various programs to help aspiring athletes, such as foreign exchange programmes, rugby boot camps, and scholarships.

The former Bok favourite has also joined up with global rap superstar Jay-Z to extend his reach in South Africa and other countries.

Bryan Habana - Habana Foundation

The former World Rugby Player of the Year and Laureus Sports Ambassador started his foundation in 2015.

Since its launch, the foundation has been heavily involved in helping to empower impoverished communities, while during the COVID-1919 pandemic, it launched a food drive.

Siya Kolisi delights fans after returning to South Africa

As reported by Briefly News, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi delighted local fans by re-joining the Sharks ahead of the United Rugby Championship.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said they are excited to have the flanker back in South Africa as they believe his influence can help guide the side to new heights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News