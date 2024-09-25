Prop Ox Nche said the side will have to work together if they want to beat Argentina and wing the 2024 Rugby Championship

The match between Los Pumas and the Springboks will serve as the tournament final and will take place on Saturday, 28 September 2024, at the Mbombela Stadium

Local fans admired Nche on social media and backed the star to play a starring role for the Boks

World champion prop Ox Nche said he is looking forward to an intense battle against Argentina on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

The Bok powerhouse has been in excellent form for the Springboks and will be looking to pull off another mammoth performance for the side pushing for the Rugby Championship title.

Prop Ox Nche has been in good form for the Springboks. Image: James Worsfold and Steve Haag Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Nche said he and the rest of the forward pack must work together to find a solution to beat Argentina, a sentiment previously shared by fellow frontman Thomas du Toit.

Ox Nche respects Argentina

The Bok squad to face Argentina was announced in the tweet below:

According to SportsBoom, Nche said he is looking forward to facing Los Pumas while he remained coy about possibly moving to France.

Nche said:

"The scrums, a lot of them have played at the highest level for a long time in different leagues all over Europe. They work well together and have a good system going for them. The challenge for us is finding solutions together."

Fans back Nche

Local rugby fans admired Nche on social media, saying the prop is a key squad member and should take note of Siya Kolisi, who ended his time in France in favour of a Mzansi return.

Danny Danni expects a tough match:

"It's going to be a bloody battle."

Wilson Saindi backed the Boks:

"Bring it home."

Lourens Millard is a fan:

"Probably my favourite player in recent years. Best loosehead in world rugby by a country mile. What a player. Hope he stays in SA."

Noel Erasmus admires Nche:

"That is the spirit."

Bernard Stark Borchardt respects Nche:

"The Ox-man is the key Springbok anchor for the next World Cup. Keep him in SA at all costs!"

