“Excuse Me? Your What?”: Kolisi in His Feels After Man Calls Etzebeth His Bestie

A rugby enthusiast shared a video of himself and Eben Etzebeth and wrote in his caption that Eben was his best friend

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi saw the post and addressed the caption, noting that Eben was his bestie

The interaction between the two men had many social media users laughing and loving the playful drama

Siya Kolisi was not too happy when a man called Eben Etzebeth his best friend. Images: @ebenetzebeth4, @therugbyguy, @siyakolisi

Rugby stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have become the ultimate friendship goals in local sports, with their bond both admired on and off the field.

When a man called Eben his best friend, Siya humorously showed his displeasure, reminding everyone about his rightful place as Eben's true bestie.

A bestie for life

Before Eben celebrated being the most capped Springbok player, South African-born British rugby enthusiast Jarryd Harris shared a video on his Instagram account (@therugbyguy) joking about Eben's physique.

While the rugby player stood behind him, Jarryd said in the skit:

"I've seen Eben in real life. He's actually not that big. If he had to go one-on-one with me, I'd absolutely smash him."

A playfully upset Eben places his hands on Jarryd's shoulders, and the video cuts to Jarryd's legs sticking out of a trolley bin, shouting that he was joking about what he had said.

The man wrote in his post's caption:

"My best friend @ebenetzebeth4 will become the most capped Springbok player of all time when he plays against Argentina.

"I know it was a bit of fun, but I would be lying if I said my life didn’t flash before my eyes in this video."

Watch the video below:

Siya Kolisi responds to "best friend" post

After seeing Jarryd's caption, Siya wrote in the comment section:

"Excuse me?! Your best what?"

Jarryd responded to Siya, writing:

"Eben refused to get me out the bin until I agreed to write this. I had no choice and can only apologise for the confusion here."

The Springbok player wrote back:

"That's all I needed to hear. Thank you, former bestie. Eben is my actual bestie. Oops."

A playfully disappointed Jarryd replied:

"After everything we’ve been through? Wow."

Siya concluded:

"I know, but goodbye now, old friend."

Siya Kolisi's comment cracks up internet users

After Siya showed his disappointment in the caption, social media users gathered under his comment to share their thoughts on the comical interaction.

Seeing the messages, @dylmeister93 wrote:

"It feels like I am watching SABC 2 here. The drama."

@absiw addressed both men when they said:

"I think what we really need is to hear from Eben as to who his bestie is."

@zimgurl81 laughed and said to Siya:

"Sorry, boet. You're taking a back seat this time."

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth show off bromance

In another story, Briefly News reported the much-loved friendship between Siya and Eben.

The Springboks captain took to his Instagram account to share an adorable post showing love to his friend, which left many positive comments from online users.

