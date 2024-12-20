A video of Siya Kolisi partying it up in a nightclub is making the rounds online

This comes after the Springboks captain filed for divorce, and peeps admired how laid back he still is

Fans showed love to Siya and praised his resilience, saying instead of sulking, he needed to let his hair down once in a while

Siya Kolisi went clubbing over a month after his divorce. Images: siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi had the time of his life after dancing up a storm at a nightclub, and fans love it for him.

Siya Kolisi hits the club

One thing about Siya Kolisi is that he knows how to have a good time, and the Springboks captain didn't let his divorce from Rachel dull his festive mood.

The father of two was seen in a club partying up a storm beside DJ Kixi, who rocked the decks and had the captain in high spirits.

Of course, Siya showed off some of his mean dance moves and was the life of the party, and had fans cheering and taking videos of him doing his thing:

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's video

Netizens are loving Siya's vibe and cheered him on, saying he deserves to have some fun despite his divorce:

Sarie Labuschagne said:

"Enjoy yourself, you deserve it!"

user8217581363776 wrote:

"Our captain is always in a good mood."

Ngwane suspected:

"Maybe he has been on the chain."

dennie posted:

"Leave our captain alone. He is also a person who wants to have fun."

carolinengumla commented:

"People will always judge, whether you stay at home and cry your lungs out or go out and enjoy yourself. Just do what makes you happy."

Ra'eesha A Adendorff cheered Siya on:

"It's festive! Captain, my captain!"

Clinton Andreas suspected:

"One can see that Siya is single and ready to mingle."

Shai pointed out:

"Yoh, there are only female fans."

Siya Kolisi goes on solo vacation

In more Siya Kolisi updates, Briefly News shared snaps from the Springboks captain's solocation.

Siya enjoyed a relaxing trip while the rest of the Kolisis, including his now ex-wife, Rachel, jetted off to Australia for a fun-filled family vacation.

