In a recent TikTok post, a video showed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi dancing with friends

Some people assumed the old clip was taken in 2019, the year the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup

However, others thought it was a recent video and shared a few shady remarks about Siya's relationship status

People had plenty to say about an old clip of Siya Kolisi dancing. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

An old video of Siya Kolisi dancing and enjoying a lighthearted moment with friends recently resurfaced on the internet. However, many mistook the clip for something recent, leading to a flurry of playful - and often incorrect - comments about his current relationship status.

Siya Kolisi dances in resurfaced video

Over the weekend, the TikTok account @coloured24seve7 uploaded an old video of Siya dancing with two friends during a possible night out.

Some social media users assumed the video was taken in 2019 when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup.

Watch the video below:

Internet users share shady comments about dancing Siya Kolisi

After watching the video of the grooving Springbok captain, many assumed the clip was recently captured and shared remarks about Siya's recent split from Rachel Kolisi.

2itsmilley40 laughed and said:

"Enjoying the single life."

@lee.leroy.3 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm happy that he found himself. We get lost in these relationships and so-called marriages."

@zubyabrahams said with humour:

"Siya enjoying his freedom. He’s a single guy again, ladies."

@champagne_jazzy told the online community:

"This is what single life looks like. Living in the moment."

Commenting on the man's moves, @user8217581363776 added:

"Yes, our captain can dance."

@mpumza870 also had something to say about the moves:

"Dancing like a free man."

Siya Kolisi's ballet moves crack up Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that the rugby superstar and father-of-two showed off his ballet moves while standing with his friend and rugby player, Eben Etzebeth.

Siya pulled off the moves while on the rugby field, twirling and gracefully moving as he stood between posters of his buddy. Social media users in the post's comment section shared a laugh while adoring the pair's bromance.

