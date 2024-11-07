“Siya Is Such a Wonderful Human”: SA Loves Old Video of Kolisi Dancing With Boy

In an old video, Siya Kolisi was captured dancing with the Feel Good Kid, Desmond 'Desi' Koolen

The two busted a few moves while at the launch of the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation in Cape Town

Social media users loved that Siya took time to dance with Desmond, as well as the young man's cuteness

People enjoyed an old video of Siya Kolisi dancing with a boy. Images: @siyakolisi

Dancing often becomes a universal language of joy, where people bust a few moves to uplift themselves and those around them. A little boy spread smiles far and wide when he shared a delightful dance with Siya Kolisi.

Desmond Koolen dances with Siya Kolisi

Adele Koolen, the mother of Desmond 'Desi' Koolen (who became known as the I Feel Good Kid after performing James Brown's hit track I Feel Good at a talent show), took to her TikTok account (@actually_its_adele) to share an adorable clip.

In the video posted in September, the young man dances with the Springbok captain while attending the launch of the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

Watch the video below:

People enjoy old video of Siya Kolisi dancing with Desmond Koolen

With Desi being a star in his own right, several people took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about Siya busting a move with the little man. Other people also commented on the celebrated athletes Wayde van Niekerk and Dricus du Plessis standing in the background.

@leahl125 said to Desi's mom:

"Love it. You have such a perfect son. He is too adorable."

Talking about what the boy wore, @bongi.13.gp wrote:

"It’s the golden outfit for me."

@user75611773334407 told social media users:

"Siya is such a wonderful human being."

@naasifkader shared their experience with Siya:

"I like how down-to-earth Captain is. I have met him, and he is awesome as a person."

@mitchmarcelle.pot shared their opinion of the rugby star:

"Siya is a people's person."

@carl71581 pointed out:

"Three champions in one video."

